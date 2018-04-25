Jakmania and Hougang Hools come together as one in AFC Cup

Hougang Hools and Jakmania showed a touch of class during the AFC Cup game between Tampines Rovers and Persija Jakarta at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Tampines Rovers went down 4-2 to Persija Jakarta in their final Group H game of the AFC Cup on Tuesday night at Jalan Besar Stadium but there was something else going on in the stands.

After vowing to bring more than 300 fans from Jakmania to support their team in Singapore, the Indonesian fan group delivered their promise and went a step further.

Led by supporter Bung Ferry, the Jakmania fans were brought on a tour of Hougang United’s home ground, Hougang Stadium and were even allowed to visit the dressing room to have a feel of what the Singapore Premier League side call home.

This was made possible by their strong bond with Singapore fan group the Hougang Hools, who are widely known as one of the bigger football fan groups in Singapore.

“A few of us Hools have been friends with them (Jakmania) for about two to three years now and the bond strengthened even further since the beginning of last year,” said a member of the Hools.

“One of the Hools is also a part of Jakmania and he moved from Jakarta to Singapore for the last eight years.

“Hougang Hools believe deeply in establishing football friendship whether it is Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei or even as far as Hong Kong. So it was wonderful to be able to come together again.”

This is not the first time the Hools have fostered a strong friendship with their regional rival fan clubs as they have constantly engaged with their counterparts from across the Causeway, the Boys of Straits who are Johor Darul Ta’zim’s fan group.

Persija’s win over Tampines saw them qualify for the zonal semifinals as Group H winners while Song Lam Nghe An finished second ahead of JDT.