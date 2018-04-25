Longhi and Corbin lament defensive errors as JDT exit AFC Cup group stage

Raul Longhi and Corbin Ong put it down to defensive mistakes as Johor Darul Ta’zim exited the AFC Cup group stage on Tuesday night.

Raul Longhi lamented the individual mistakes that may have cost Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) a berth in the AFC Cup knockout round, despite the Southern Tigers defeating Song Lam Nghe An 3-2 on Tuesday.

“We did well in the first half and deserve the two goals. But we had two mistakes that cost us. We need to improve in defending corner kicks and free-kicks,” Longhi told Edward Russell from FOX Sports Asia.

The Argentine coach was quick to prioritize the Malaysia Super League, which guarantees a berth to the AFC Champions League in 2019.

“At this point, our aim is to win the league. There is also the Malaysia Cup, which is important to us. But first, it is the league. It is our ride to the (AFC) Champions League.”

JDT crashed out in the group stage for the first time, despite their slim win at Larkin Stadium.

PIALA AFC 2018 | JDT VS SONG LAM NGHE AN FCKEPUTUSAN PENUHJDT [3-2] SONG LAM NGHE AN FCSafawi Rasid 36' Syafiq… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Victory wasn’t even enough for them to finish second, with their Vietnam opponents edging them to second courtesy of a better head-to-head difference.

Both teams finished on 10 points, behind Group H winners Persija Jakarta who crushed Tampines Rovers 4-2 in the final group game.

In front of a sparsely filled Larkin Stadium, JDT went 2-0 up in the space of three first-half minutes through Safawi Rasid’s rifled strike and a powerful Syafiq Ahmad header.

But they were pegged back through a controversial Nguyen Viet Nguyen goal, before Izham Tarmizi was beaten to the ball by Ho Tuan Tai for 2-2 just before the break.

Safiq Rahim dispatched a penalty midway through the second half for the 3-2 win, but JDT couldn’t find more goals to stand a chance of qualifying to the ASEAN zonal semifinals.

JDT left-back Corbin Ong described his team’s performance in the competition as “disappointing.”

“They had only that two chances, more like defensive mistakes which led to the goals. It is disappointing, because the quality we had in the squad was enough to make it out of the group stage,” said Corbin.

“A couple of soft results costed us. We must focus on the league after this and also learn from our mistakes.”

The 2015 champions would feel hard done by this result, after the referee allowed Nguyen’s goal to stand despite his teammate obstructing Izham in an offside position.

Song goalkeeper Tran Van Tien was also lucky to only receive a yellow card after he hacked Darren Lok outside the penalty box as the last man.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook