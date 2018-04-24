“I will forever be with JDT”, pledges TMJ ahead of do-or-die AFC Cup clash

Tunku Sultan Ismail (TMJ) vows to stand behind Johor Darul Ta’zim whether they lose 10-0 or 20-0 as they prepare for their final AFC Cup Group H game.

“Based on the latest statistics, this year and 2013 are the worst. I don’t mind if JDT lose 10-0 or 20-0, I will still be with JDT. That’s final,” said TMJ on the club’s official Facebook page.

The Southern Tigers boss’ emotional statement is certain to strike a chord with his players, who will be fired up to do the impossible and qualify for the ASEAN zonal semifinals.

The Malaysian league leaders need a resounding victory against their Vietnamese counterparts, and hope for a Persija Jakarta victory against Tampines Rovers in the other Group H encounter.

The 2015 champions would also need a big victory from Ceres-Negros against Home United in Group F, to displace the Singaporeans as the best second ranked team.

Only the best runner-up from the ASEAN zone will advance to the semifinals.

JDT need to turn up at Larkin Stadium firing on all cylinders, especially after their FA Cup quarterfinals exit at the hands of Pahang FA.

Raul Longhi has assured fans his players will lay siege to the opponent’s goal from kick-off.

“In football nothing is impossible. We will try to score many goals, maybe five. Why not? There are many probabilities in football. But what’s important is we want to win,” said the Argentine on Monday.

“Maybe we will make several changes because tomorrow will be another different game. Some players also need to be rested because we have one more important game this Saturday, which is against Kelantan in the (Malaysia) Super League.”

Safiq Rahim will most likely be one of that change, after only making the bench in the Pahang loss.

The playmaker’s prowess has waned in recent times, but he remains a key figure and has the ability to influence must-win games such as this.

But Longhi also warned of Song Lam Nghe An’s speedy attackers.

The Vietnamese had dealt JDT their first defeat (2-0) in the group stage on February 28, and are in a better position to quality as the best runner-up.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook