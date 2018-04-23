Syafiq Ahmad vows JDT fightback against Song Lam Nghe An in AFC Cup

Syafiq Ahmad has vowed that Johor Darul Ta’zim will fight till their last breath to ensure progress in the AFC Cup against Song Lam Nghe An.

Syafiq Ahmad has promised his Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) side are fired up and gunning for a big win when the Southern Tigers face Song Lam Nghe An in the AFC Cup on Tuesday.

“This is one of our biggest game of the season, and we are eager to produce a resounding performance to qualify to the knockout stage,” Syafiq told FOX Sports Asia.

“We have been working hard in training to prepare for this. We haven’t had much rest after the Pahang game, but our mental strength will overcome tired legs.”

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are left with a mountain to climb to qualify for the ASEAN zonal semifinals in this final Group H encounter.

The 2015 champions need to score at least four goals or more to make it out of the group, especially after they were taken apart by Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta 4-0 on April 10.

They are also still reeling from the 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Pahang FA in the FA Cup quarterfinals last Friday, which ended their four-year unbeaten home record.

Raul Longhi’s men are coming up against the group’s joint leaders who have also beaten them 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Syafiq is aware of the uphill task against the Vietnamese, whose form in the AFC Cup is a stark contrast to their lowly league standing.

“They are a physical side with many tall and built players. But we will not be intimidated. I think the key is to take the game to them from the start, and get an early goal.” he added.

Longhi is expected to reshuffle his squad from the 11 who faced Pahang.

Safiq Rahim should return to the side after only making the bench, while S. Kunanlan and even Syafiq could be in contention for a starting berth.

Persija Jakarta have already qualified for the semifinals because of their superior goal difference.

Song Lam Nghe An would also be gunning for victory to qualify as the best runner-up.

JDT are faced with this precarious situation after only winning two games against Persija (3-0) and Singapore side Tampines Rovers (2-1).

With the Malaysian league champion guaranteed a slot at the 2019 AFC Champions League, this could be the Southern Tigers’ last appearance at the regional second-tier competition.

For that reason alone, they will want to end the AFC Cup with the best showing possible.