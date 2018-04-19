JakMania to make Singapore trip for Persija Jakarta’s AFC Cup game

Tampines Rovers will be in for a boisterous atmosphere when they host Persija Jakarta in their final AFC Cup Group H match next Tuesday.

The infamous JakMania supporters have signaled their intent to make the trip to Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore to support Persija Jakarta in their final AFC Cup Group H match against Tampines Rovers on Tuesday, April 24.

With only one point from five matches, Tampines Rovers will finish their campaign at the bottom of the group while Persija can seal top spot and assure themselves of a place in the knockout stages.

The Indonesian giants currently sit top of Group H based on a better head-to-head record against second-placed Song Lam Nghe An while Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are in third.

The Kemayoran Tigers routed JDT 4-0 at the Gelora Bung Karno on the last match day on the back of some fanatical support in the stands, including a tiger tiffo that went viral on social media.

According to Indonesian Football News, the Jakmania Secretariat Office has confirmed that 300 tickets have been booked and the number is still rising.

Whether they will be allowed to bring their drums and giant tiffos remains to be seen but Persija stars like Marko Simic and Bambang Pamungjas will definitely hear their voices at the 7,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium.