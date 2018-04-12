AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Match Day 5: The Top 5

“Same Same But Different: Your Asian Football Show” picks the five standout players from the Match Day 5 action in the ASEAN Zone of the 2018 AFC Cup.

MARKO SIMIC (PERSIJA JAKARTA)

Back on Match Day 2, Marko Simic was slightly unlucky to miss out on a place in the Top 5 despite his hat-trick heroics against Tampines Rovers, with wing wizard Riko Simanjuntak proving impossible to overlook.

This time, however, the Croat deservingly gets the nod after another lethal display in front of goal with four goals in Tuesday’s 4-0 triumph over Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The target man was twice in the right place and the right time to finish from close range and also converted a penalty late on, but it was his second goal which best exemplified the threat he poses, as he climbed above a sea of players to meet Rezaldi Hehanusa’s left-wing freekick with a perfectly-guided header into the bottom corner.

BIENVENIDO MARANON (CERES-NEGROS)

Simic may have moved to the top of the AFC Cup’s scoring charts on Tuesday but, 24 hours later, he was joined by Ceres-Negros marksman Bienvenido Maranon following the Spaniard’s hat-trick against Boeung Ket.

After the Philippine Football League champions initially struggled to break down a stubborn Boeung Ket defence, it was Maranon’s two goals in a minute shortly after the half-hour mark that saw them finally make the breakthrough.

The 31-year-old then showed excellent composure for his third in the 69th minute and is just one goal away from matching his tally of eight goals from last season, when he finished as the tournament’s joint-second top scorer.

MAUNG MAUNG LWIN (YANGON UNITED)

Maung Maung Lwin is starting to become a regular feature in the Top 5 and produced another outstanding display as Yangon United came from two goals down to beat Bali United 3-2 and seal their place in the knockout round.

44′ GOAL! 1-2 @YangonUnitedFC Uchida threads the ball through to Mg Mg Lwin, who makes no mistake as he opens scoring for the home side. Game on!#AFCCup2018 #YGUvBLU pic.twitter.com/CenCUWRYls — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 11, 2018

The winger instigated the comeback a minute before halftime with a deadly finish after being released by Kosuke Uchida, and then laid on the winner for Sekou Sylla when he made his way in behind the Bali backline and unselfishly set up his Guinean team-mate.

Still only 22, Maung Maung Lwin is promising to emerge as a key component of what could be a fearsome Myanmar attack also featuring the likes of Aung Thu, Sithu Aung and Aee Soe.

SIRINA CAMARA (HOME UNITED)

There is no doubt about the talent Sirina Camara possesses but it has been consistency and indiscipline that has prevented the Frenchman from taking his game to the next level thus far.

On Wednesday, however, he relished the chance to play in a more-attacking role and was outstanding as a left winger in Home United’s 3-2 victory over Shan United.

25′ GOAL! 2-1 @HomeUtdFC Just like that! Song Ui-Young scores his 4th goal of the campaign after a fantastic cross in from Camara.#AFCCup2018 #HMUvSHU pic.twitter.com/WykxQv6TSo — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 11, 2018

Camara gave Shan right-back Hein Phyo Win a torrid time throughout the 90 minutes with his sheer pace and power, and also showed he is capable of putting good deliveries into the box, one of which led to an easy finish for Song Ui-young inside the six-yard box.

PAOLO BUGAS (GLOBAL CEBU)

Having been ASEAN Zone semi-finalists in 2017, there has been little for Global Cebu to shout about in the AFC Cup this season and Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with FLC Thanh Hoa spelt the end of their hopes of reaching the knockout round.

However, one real positive has been the emergence of Paolo Bugas as an integral part of the starting XI as he has really filled the creative void caused by the departure of former captain Misagh Bahadoran.

Unlike Bahadoran, Bugas may not run at defences as much but – instead – he carves out openings with his visionary passing and directly assisted both of Rufino Sanchez and Wesley dos Santos’ goals.