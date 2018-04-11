Global Cebu, Thanh Hoa eliminated after six-goal draw

Global Cebu and FLC Thanh Hoa are both out of the running to qualify for the AFC Cup knockout round after playing out a 3-3 draw at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors found the breakthrough inside the opening two minutes when Edward Ofere ran onto an over-the-top ball by Ryutaro Karube, advancing on goal before coolly finishing past Patrick Deyto.

But it took Global just four minutes to equalise when Rufino Sanchez brilliantly brought down a diagonal pass from Paolo Bugas on his chest before unleashing a ferocious strike past Nguyen Thanh Thang at full stretch.

Five minutes before the half-hour mark, Thanh Hoa reclaimed the lead with a lovely team goal; Ofere playing a clever backheel on the edge of the box to Le Thanh Binh, who proceeded to bend a sublime effort inside the post.

It then looked as though the V.League 1 outfit had secured the win in the 57th minute when Hoang Dinh Tung was picked out unmarked by Ofere’s lofted pass and made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

Yet, with eight minutes left on the clock, Brazilian centre-back Wesley dos Santos ventured forward and gave Global a lifeline, climbing well to meet Bugas’ searching cross from the right and heading home.

And, with a minute remaining, they went on to force the draw from a corner; Dos Santos nodding the ball back into six-yard box for Darryl Roberts to guide over the line.

Still, with Yangon United already securing top spot in Group G, the result means that neither of them – along with Bali United – can reach the knockout round as the best-placed runners-up.

FULL-TIME | @GlobalCebuFC (PHI) 3-3 Thanh Hoa (VIE) The teams share the points after battling out an incredible 6-goal thriller! #AFCCup2018 #GCBvTHH pic.twitter.com/5zCvLyCXnD — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) April 11, 2018

GLOBAL CEBU: Patrick Deyto, Jerry Barbaso, Wesley dos Santos, Lee Jeong-min, Marco Casambre, Angelo Marasigan (Paolo Salenga 60’), Marwin Angeles (Daniel Gadia 46’), Paul Mulders, Paolo Bugas, Rufino Sanchez, Darryl Roberts.

FLC THANH HOA: Nguyen Thanh Thang, Trinh Dinh Hung, Mai Tien Thanh, Le Van Dai, Vu Xuan Cuong, Ryutaro Karube, Bui Van Hieu, Le Quoc Phong (Trinh Quang Vinh 89’), Le Thanh Binh, Hoang Dinh Tung, Edward Ofere (Nguyen The Duong 62’).