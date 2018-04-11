Home United down Shan in thriller to stay in the hunt

Home United remain in with a chance of qualifying for the AFC Cup knockout round after claiming a 3-2 triumph over Shan United on Wednesday.

It was the Myanmar National League champions who got off to a dream start at the Jalan Besar Stadium after nine minutes; Zin Min Tun left unmarked inside the six-yard box to finish Hein Phyo Win’s low cross from the right.

However, Home equalised ten minutes later when Faizal Roslan pounced on a poor punch by Myo Min Latt and sliced a volley that looped into the top corner.

The Protectors then edged ahead six minutes later after Sirina Camara did well to get past his man and whip in a low cross, allowing Song Ui-young to slide in and convert from close range.

It was then Shan’s turn to issue response, which came two minutes before the half-hour mark courtesy of Christopher Chizoba.

Picking up possession down the right, the Nigerian showed good strength to hold off Shakir Hamzah and was then allowed to get past Faisal too easily, before finishing past Rudy Khairullah at the near post.

But six minutes before halftime, Aqhari Abdullah’s right-wing delivery was met by Shahril Ishak with a brilliant volley on the swivel, which ultimately proved enough to win the game for the Singapore Premier League side.

At present, Home remain three points behind Group F leaders Ceres-Negros but will finish top with victory over the Philippine outfit when they meet on April 25.

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah, Aqhari Abdullah (Hafiz Nor 87’), Faizal Roslan, Shakir Hamzah, Juma’at Jantan, Izzdin Shafiq, Christopher van Huizen (Amy Recha 67’), Faritz Hameed, Song Ui-young (M. Anumanthan 44’), Sirina Camara, Shahril Ishak.

SHAN UNITED: Myo Min Latt, Hein Phyo Win, Win Min Htut, William Nyakwe, Htike Htike Aung, Dway Ko Ko Chit (Aung Show Thar Maung 61’), Lee Han-kuk, Yan Naing Oo, Zin Min Tun, Christopher Chizoba, Patrick Asare.