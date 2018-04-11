Maranon hat-trick hands Ceres-Negros victory over Boeung Ket

Bienvenido Maranon was in deadly form as he netted a hat-trick to inspire Ceres-Negros to a 4-0 win over Boeung Ket in the AFC Cup on Wednesday.

The Spaniard opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he was picked out just inside the area by Stephan Schrock and given all the time in the world to settle, before guiding a left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Just a minute later, he struck again with another clinical finish past Sou Yaty, this time after being set up by OJ Porteria.

’36 GOAL!⚽️ 2-0 @CeresNegrosFC The floodgates have been opened it seems as Bienvenido Marañon gets his and Ceres’ second of the game after some poor defending from the home side!#AFCCup2018 #BKTvCRN pic.twitter.com/td5ynkH8xH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 11, 2018

Maranon, who was the joint-second top scorer in the competition last season, then completed his hat-trick when he latched onto a low cross by Porteria and kept his cool to twist his way free in the six-yard box before converting from close range.

And, with six minutes remaining, substitute Takumi Uesato rounded off a fine evening for the Busmen, running straight at the Boeung Ket defence and shifting on his right foot before finding the back of the net.

84′ GOAL!⚽️ 4-0 @CeresNegrosFC IT’S A ROUT!

Substitute Takumi Uesato creates space for himself with some good footwork and drills a shot into the back of the net from the edge of the box!#AFCCup2018 #BKTvCRN pic.twitter.com/rGMnNM3WZm — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 11, 2018

The victory keeps Ceres top of Group F and they now only need to avoid defeat in their final game against Home United to be guaranteed of a place in the knockout round.

FULL-TIME | Boeung Ket FC (CAM) 0-4 Ceres Negros (PHI) Another one-sided win for @CeresNegrosFC who have now scored a total of 13 goals against Boeung Ket in Group F!#AFCCup2018 #BKTvCRN pic.twitter.com/dEaE5hh7KZ — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) April 11, 2018

BOEUNG KET: Sou Yaty, Touch Pancharong (Sleh Sen 51′), Ly Vahed, Sun Sovanrithy, Hong Pheng, Sath Rosib (Khoun Laboravy 70′), Hikaru Mizuno, Math Yamoin, Ly Mizan, Julius Oiboh, Maycon Calijuri.

CERES-NEGROS: Toni Doblas, Junior Munoz, Carli de Murga, Sean Kane, Jeffrey Christiaens, Manny Ott (Martin Steuble 81′), Omid Nazari, Patrick Reichelt, Stephan Schrock (Arnie Pasinabo Jr. 75′), OJ Porteria (Takumi Uesato 72′), Bienvenido Maranon.