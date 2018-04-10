Song Lam Nghe An remain on track with Tampines triumph

Song Lam Nghe An stay on course for a place in the AFC Cup knockout round after recording a 2-1 win over Tampines Rovers at the Vinh Stadium.

It was the V.League 1 outfit who edged ahead in the 16th minute when Dau Thanh Phong’s corner found Michael Olaha, who perfectly squeezed a deft header inside the far post.

However, Tampines equalised seven minutes before halftime from a corner of their own, capitalising after SLNA failed to fully clear their lines.

Latching onto a loose ball on the edge of the box, Ryutaro Megumi volleyed it back into the danger area and it was met by Irfan Najeeb with a clever back header that looped into the back of the net.

Buoyed at pulling level, the visitors showed plenty of endeavour despite having no chance of advancing from the group stage, and Khairul Amri was unlucky not to put them ahead in the second half as he was twice denied by the woodwork.

In the end, it was Song Lam Nghe An who went on to claim maximum points in the 75th minute when Le The Cuong’s low cross ricocheted off Fahrudin Mustafic and fell kindly to Ho Tuan Tai, who made no mistake in stabbing his shot past Syazwan Buhari for the winner.

The results sees SLNA tentatively move three points clear at the top of Group H with Persija Jakarta and Johor Darul Ta’zim – both on seven points – still to face off later on Tuesday evening.

SONG LAM NGHE AN: Le Van Hung, Nguyen Sy Nam (Le The Cuong 59’), Pham The Nat, Pham Manh Hung, Vo Ngoc Duc, Le Manh Dung, Dau Thanh Phong (Ho Khac Ngoc 67’), Pham Xuan Manh, Michael Olaha (Cao Xuan Thang 81’), Phan Van Duc, Ho Tuan Tai.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Irfan Najeeb, Fahrudin Mustafic (Zulfadhmi Suzliman 83’), Daniel Bennett, Shameer Aziq (Shah Shahiran 86’), Yasir Hanapi, Amirul Adli, Safirul Sulaiman (Afiq Yunos 83’), Ryutaro Megumi, Jordan Webb, Khairul Amri.