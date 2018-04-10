JDT wary of Persija Jakarta’s Marko Simic and Jak Mania in AFC Cup clash

The 2015 champions must treat this AFC Cup match like a final, says Johor Darul Ta’zim defender Aidil Zafuan.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) must overcome an intimidating atmosphere when they face Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta in a must win Group H game at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Tuesday.

Persija and Vietnam’s Song Lam Nghe An both have a better goal difference than the Malaysian champions, with all three teams sitting on seven points.

But the Indonesian side are known to raise their game at home at their cavernous stadium in Jakarta, which has also brought the best out of the Indonesian national team.

“The advantage might be on Persija’s side because of their fan support. As far as I know, exceeds 60,000 to 70,000. As a player, I will be lying if I say I am not affected by playing in front of a huge crowd,” said JDT defender Aidil Zafuan.

“But for us at JDT, we are used to having large crowds despite it not being as big as Persija fans.”

The Southern Tigers are coming off the back a goalless draw against Pahang in the FA Cup quarterfinals first leg on Friday, and head coach Raul Longhi will most likely field a changed line-up.

IA PERLAWANAN YANG SUKAR NAMUN KAMI MAHU MEMENANGINYA DAN MEMBAWA PULANG TIGA MATA BERHARGAPerlawanan menentang… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Monday, 9 April 2018

Aidil could be in contention to start, along with Nazmi Faiz and also Syafiq Ahmad, who were all benched in that game.

For Aidil, facing Croatian striker Marko Simic is also another big test, which Longhi is already predicting.

“I know Persija did not play Marko Simic during the match at Larkin. We also know he is a fantastic striker for Persija. But we want to win the match to ensure we get closer to becoming group leaders.”

Simic already has three goals in the competition after bagging a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Singapore’s Tampines Rovers in February.

The Indonesians are not faring well in the league at the moment, sitting in 13th place after three matches, so this match is a welcomed distraction.

An away victory for JDT, would however propel them back into the top two and set them up nicely ahead of the visit of Song Lam Nghe An in the final group game on April 24.

With Persija drawing crowds close to 50,000 in their last two games, Longhi will want his team to get an early goal to keep the momentum on their side.