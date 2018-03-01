AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Match Day 2: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks out the five top performers from the latest round of 2018 AFC Cup action in the ASEAN Zone.

A third of the group stage has been played out in the ASEAN Zone of the 2018 AFC Cup and only two teams remain boasting a 100 per cent record.

Match Day 2 was filled with plenty of drama as Yangon United kicked things off by coming from behind to notch their second consecutive win, while Global Cebu played out a 1-1 draw with Bali United in Group G’s other match.

Tuesday’s Group F action saw ten-man Home United survive a Ceres-Negros onslaught in a 1-1 tie at Jalan Besar Stadium, and Shan United got their campaign up and running by beating Boeung Ket 2-1.

Finally, Song Lam Nghe An claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Johor Darul Ta’zim, who are now level on points with Persija Jakarta after their 4-1 rout of Tampines Rovers.

Here, FOX Sports Asia picks the five star performers from the latest round of AFC Cup action in Southeast Asia.

Riko Simanjuntak (Persija Jakarta)

It may have been the final game of the round but it is where we begin this list – and fittingly – with one player who got Persija on their way to an emphatic victory.

Marko Simic deserves plenty of credit for his hat-trick heroics, while Rezaldi Hehanusa and Sandi Darma Suta also impressed, but the one who was a constant thorn in the flesh of Tampines was winger Riko Simanjuntak.

Even three men can’t stop Riko…

The 26-year-old’s sheer pace and trickery was too much for Tampines left wing-back Safirul Sulaiman, as illustrated by the way he set Simic up for the opener.

M. Anumanthan (Home United)

Home required a determined and gutsy display to salvage a point against Ceres as they played almost an entire half a man down, following a needless red card picked up by Sirina Camara.

No player personified the Protectors’ battling spirit more than Anumanthan, who – at times – appeared to be on a one-man mission to deny Ceres’ creative players any time and space.

Anumanthan is a rock in central midfield. Protecting that defence well and killing the spaces that Maranon likes. The best Home security system on the market…#AFCCup2018 #HMUvCRN — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) February 27, 2018

Having won the S.League’s Young Player of the Year award in 2016, the coming season could just be the one where the former Hougang United midfielder fully delivers on his potential.

‘Anu’ showing his strength against Patrick Reichelt

Patrick Deyto (Global Cebu)

Neil Etheridge may be making waves with his performances for Cardiff City in their bid for Premier League promotion, but there is another Filipino custodian who has been in equally-impressive form closer to home.

Since he first broke onto the scene a few years ago, Deyto has long been regarded as a bright prospect but – now at the age of 28 – is beginning to exude leadership and confidence, at a time when Global are crying out for an influential figure to step forward.

He produced a series of outstanding saves to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Bali, with the pick of the lot coming late on as he kept out Ilija Spasojevic’s penalty. Even if Etheridge is unavailable (as has been the case in past editions) for the year-end AFF Suzuki Cup, Philippines will certainly be… in good hands.

Ho Khac Ngoc (Song Lam Nghe An)

Even with the troubled few days Johor Darul Ta’zim have had to endure following the abrupt departure of coach Ulisses Morais and star forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz, many would have still fancied them to get a result at the Vinh Stadium on Wednesday.

Instead, it was Song Lam Nghe An who maintained their perfect record in the campaign to take sole ownership of top spot in Group H.

Ho Khac Ngoc produced a Man-of-the-Match display with an all-action performance in the heart of midfield, providing the hosts with plenty of invention in the final third while never shirking his defensive duties, and produced a lovely pass for Phan Van Duc’s 22nd-minute opener.

Christopher Chizoba (Shan United)

Having played out a pivotal role in Shan winning their first-ever Myanmar National League title last year, Chizoba has continued in the same vein in 2018.

The Nigerian spearhead already has four goals in seven league games and showed on Tuesday that he is equally capable on the continental stage, weighing in with a goal and assist as his side came from behind to beat Boeung Ket.

His assist for Dway Ko Ko Chit was arguably the more brilliant of his two contributions as he embarked on a fine run past three opponents – selling plenty of candy along the way – before slipping a neat pass through to his team-mate.

Yet, his 55th-minute winner wasn’t too bad as well as he received possession 40 yards out, drove right at the heart of the Boeung Ket defence, before drilling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.