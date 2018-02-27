Deyto heroics earns Global Cebu point against Bali United

Global Cebu goalkeeper Patrick Deyto produced a fine display to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Bali United in AFC Cup Group G on Tuesday.

In an intriguing encounter at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, it was Global who broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Curt Dizon scored with a close-range header on the rebound, after Paolo Bugas’ initial cross-shot from the right had come back off the bar.

12' GOAL! 1-0 @GlobalCebuFC Spaso makes a mess of the cross and Dizon is on hand to head it home. Easy finish!#GCBvBLU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/Ap0AggxIJf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

The Indonesian visitors did eventually found their rhythm and regularly created the better chances, with Ilija Spasojevic and Stefano Lilipaly looking dangerous in the final third.

However, Bali found themselves coming up against an inspired Deyto, who appeared to be on a one-man mission to secure the three points for the hosts.

Still, there was little he could do to prevent Bali from equalising in the 74th minute, when Spasojevic had been left unmarked inside the six-yard box to guide a header home from Fadil Sausu’s corner.

74' GOAL! 1-1 @BaliUtd Fadil delivers the corner and Spaso gets the slightest of touch to draw Bali level.#GCBvBLU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/TO0HxBg2Pa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

But when Spasojevic had another opportunity to steal the win with ten minutes remaining, after Lilipaly had been dragged down by Marco Casambre inside the box, Deyto produced a terrific save to keep out the Montenegrin-born Indonesian’s effort and earn Global what could prove to be a valuable point.

80' SAVED! Deyto produces a fine stop deny Spaso from the penalty and it remains 1-1. What drama!#GCBvBLU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/K5QBJnBfNa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

The draw leaves both sides in the bottom half of Group G and already five points behind leaders Yangon United, who beat FLC Thanh Hoa 2-1 earlier in the day.

GLOBAL CEBU: Patrick Deyto, Jerry Barbaso, Wesley dos Santos, Lee Jeong-min, Marco Casambre (Dominic Del Rosario 80’), Angelo Marasigan, Paolo Bugas (Jordan Jarvis 89’), Marvin Angeles (Daniel Gadia 32’), Curt Dizon, Rufino Sanchez, Darryl Roberts.

BALI UNITED: Wawan Hendrawan, I Made Andhika Wijaya, Demerson, Ahn Byung-keon, Ricky Fajrin, Nick van der Velden, Fadil Sausu, Kevin Brands (Yabes Roni 66’), Irfan Bachdim (Martinus Novianto 70’; Ahmad Agung 90+1’), Stefano Lilipaly, Ilija Spasojevic.