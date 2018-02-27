Home United survive Ceres-Negros onslaught

Home United remain unbeaten in this season’s AFC Cup after toiling to a 1-1 Group F draw against Ceres-Negros at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a game largely dominated by the Philippine visitors from the opening whistle, with Bienvenido Maranon having a 7th-minute goal correctly disallowed for offside, before they were awarded a penalty just two minutes later for a reckless challenge by Sirina Camara on Patrick Reichelt.

Despite his prolific ways, Maranon could only watch on in despair as his spot-kick came back off the foot of the post having sent Rudy Khairullah the wrong way.

Then, Home won a penalty of their own in the 21st minute when Amy Recha was adjudged to have been brought down by Sean Kane inside the box.

Unlike Maranon, Shahril Ishak kept his cool by smashing his effort down the middle to hand the Protectors the lead.

23' GOAL! 1-0 @HomeUtdFC Shahril Ishak makes no mistake from the spot as he calmly slots the ball into the center of the net!#AFCCup2018 #HMUvCRN pic.twitter.com/8SXCvNSr2X — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

However, the hosts were dealt a huge blow four minutes after halftime when Camara needlessly slid in on Reichelt once more and was sent off for a second bookable offence.

With the numerical advantage, the Busmen really started to apply pressure on the S.League outfit and finally equalised in the 79th minute, when Manuel Herrera climbed high to meet Manny Ott’s corner with a thumping header into the back of the net.

Ceres even had a number of chances to claim the win in the closing stages but were just let down by some wasteful finishing, as both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

90+2' WHAT A CHANCE! Manuel Ott goes so close to finding the winner but his shot narrowly misses the post.#AFCCup2018 #HMUvCRN pic.twitter.com/cp4NdHrknT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

FULL-TIME | Home United FC (SIN) 1-1 Ceres Negros (PHI) The points are split between @HomeUtdFC and @CeresNegrosFC at the top of Group F! The home team having to play most of the 2nd half with just 10 men! #AFCCup2018 #HMUvCRN pic.twitter.com/xkEHr3R0K0 — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) February 27, 2018

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah, Faritz Hameed, Abdil Qaiyyim, Juma’at Jantan, Sirina Camara, Shakir Hamzah, M. Anumanthan (Amiruldin Asraf 90+2’), Aqhari Abdullah, Song Ui-young, Shahril Ishak (Fazli Ayob 72′), Amy Recha (Faizal Roslan 54’).

CERES-NEGROS: Toni Doblas, Sean Kane, Carli de Murga, Manuel Herrera, Jeffrey Christiaens, Omid Nazari, Kevin Ingreso (Manny Ott 60’), Patrick Reichelt (Takumi Uesato 73’), Stephan Schrock (OJ Porteria 87’), Mike Ott, Bienvenido Maranon.