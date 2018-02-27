Shan United pile more misery on Boeung Ket

Shan United got their 2018 AFC Cup campaign up and running on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Boeung Ket at the Olympic Stadium on Phnom Penh.

Having been thrashed 9-0 in their opening Group F encounter, it initially looked as though Boeung Ket would bounce back after they made a positive start to the contest.

Having already tested opposition keeper Thiha Sithu on a number of occasions, the Cambodian hosts duly took the lead in the 28th minute when Maycon Calijuri curled a sublime 25-yard freekick into the far corner.

However, four minutes before the break, Shan equalised when Dway Ko Ko Chit was set up inside the area by Christopher Chizoba and clinically finished past Sou Yaty.

And, ten minutes into the second half, Chizoba netted what proved to be the winner for the Myanmar National League champions, driving at the Boeung Ket defence before firing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Despite the win, Shan are still third on the table following a 1-1 draw between Home United and Ceres-Negros in Group F’s other match, while Boeung Ket remain firmly rooted to the bottom.

FULL-TIME | Boeungket Angkor (CAM) 1-2 Shan United (MYA) Shan United come from behind to record the first win of their #AFCCup2018 campaign! #BKTvSHU pic.twitter.com/gsHQKTaPUr — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) February 27, 2018

BOEUNG KET: Sou Yaty, Sun Sovanrithy (Khiev Vibol 66’), Hong Pheng, Hikaru Mizuno, Sath Rosib, Math Yamoin (Ly Vahed 90’), Ly Mizan, Samuel Ajayi, Maycon Calijuri, Khoun Laboravy (Chhun Sothearoth 80’), Julius Oiboh.

SHAN UNITED: Thiha Sithu, Htike Htike Aung (Hein Phyo Win 77’), William Nyakwe, Win Min Htut, Hein Thiha Zaw, Lee Han-kuk, Chit Su Moe (Zaw Lin 69’), Patrick Asare (Nay Lin Tun 56’), Dway Ko Ko Chit, Yan Naing Oo, Christopher Chizoba.