Yangon United come from behind to down FLC Thanh Hoa

Yangon United came from behind to beat FLC Thanh Hoa 2-1 on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start to the 2018 AFC Cup campaign.

It initially looked as though Thanh Hoa would be the ones making it two wins in a row as they edged ahead at the Thuwunna Stadium after just five minutes.

After Yangon had failed to clear their lines, Edward Ofere fed a neat pass out left to Pape Omar Faye, who was allowed to advance on goal far too easily and bend a shot into the far corner.

5' GOAL! 1-0 FLC Thanh Hoa FC The away side take the lead early in this game, as Faye finishes neatly after being put through on goal!#YGUvTHH #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/zVYjkXZij4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

The Vietnamese visitors were unlucky not to double their lead four minutes before halftime after Faye’s lovely backheel found Ofere, whose fierce drive from the edge of the box came back off the foot of the post.

Nonetheless, Yangon came out for the second half showing greater endeavour and pulled level in the 67th minute as Kosuke Uchida scored on the rebound, after opposition keeper Bui Tien Dung had failed to hold on to a fairly tame initial effort by Maung Maung Lwin.

68' GOAL! 1-1 Yangon United FC And the hosts are back in the game! Kousuke Yamazaki Uchida is on hand to tap the ball home from inside the six yard area!#YGUvTHH #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/l5wrwHGu4J — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

Just when it looked like a draw was on the cards, substitute Aee Soe enhanced his reputation as the next big thing in Myanmar football as he netted the winner three minutes from time, racing onto Uzochukwu Emmanuel’s through-pass and keeping his cool to finish past Tien Dung.

87' GOAL! 2-1 Yangon United FC What a turnaround from the hosts! Aee Soe had only the keeper to beat and he grabbed the opportunity by the scruff of the neck with a calm finish into the bottom corner.#YGUvTHH #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/zEkfuqXoF7 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

Remarkably, Thanh Hoa did have a chance to force the draw in the fifth and final minute of injury-time but Le Van Dai and Faye both somehow contrived to miss from close range with the goal gaping, allowing Yangon to hold on to a hard-earned three points.

90+5' WHAT A CHANCE! Somehow, somehow Yangon United manage to stay in the lead! Just how did that not go in? 😳#YGUvTHH #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/poQ4U5El6U — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

FULL-TIME | Yangon United FC (MYA) 2-1 Thanh Hoa (VIE)@YangonUnitedFC rallied back against Thanh Hoa to pick up their 2nd win in 2 matches! #AFCCup2018 #YGUvTHH pic.twitter.com/SVyubQzPji — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) February 27, 2018

YANGON UNITED: Kyaw Zin Htet, David Htan, Kekere Moukailou, Pyae Phyo Zaw, Kyaw Zin Oo (Pyae Phyo Aung 85’), Yan Aung Kyaw, Kosuke Uchida, Kyi Lin (Aee Soe 60’), Uzochukwu Emmanuel (Kyaw Min Oo 90+4′), Maung Maung Lwin, Sekou Sylla.

FLC THANH HOA: Bui Tien Dung, Tran Dinh Dong, Le Van Dai, Nguyen Minh Tung, Nguyen Xuan Thanh (Vu Xuan Cuong 78’), Ryutaro Karube, Ngo Hoang Thinh, Le Van Thang, Pape Omar Faye, Vu Minh Tuan (Nguyen Trong Hoang 54’), Edward Ofere (Le Thanh Binh 66’).