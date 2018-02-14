Johor Darul Ta’zim ease past Persija Jakarta to victory

Johor Darul Ta’zim got their 2018 AFC Cup campaign up and running on Wednesday with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Persija Jakarta at the Larkin Stadium.

The Malaysia Super League champions edged ahead a minute before the half-hour mark as they carved open the opposition defence in clinical fashion.

Running onto a neat layoff by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, the overlapping Azrif Nashrulhaq proceeded to whip in a low cross for Ahmad Hazwan Bakri to sweep home from close range – albeit with a hint of offside that went unnoticed by the linesman.

Pereyra Diaz then doubled JDT’s tally three minutes before halftime when he beat the offside trap and burst past the onrushing Andritany Ardhiyasa, before squeezing his shot into the unguarded goal from an acute angle.

Persija did produce an improved display in the second half but the hosts remained the dominant side and could have long put the game to bed were it not for some heroics by Andritany, who weighed in with a number of fine saves throughout the match to deny the likes of Pereyra Diaz and Luciano Figueroa.

But, with 14 minutes left on the clock, Harimau Selatan finally wrapped up the three points when the tenacious Pereyra Diaz won a 50-50 contest and guided the ball into the path of substitute Safawi Rasid, who clinically sent a left-footed half-volley arrowing into the back of the net.

With the victory, JDT moved top of Group H on goal difference ahead of Song Lam Nghe An, who they next meet in the AFC Cup on February 28.

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM: Farizal Marlias, Azrif Nashrulhaq (S. Kunanlan 66’), Hariss Harun, Fadhli Shas, La’vere Corbin-Ong, Afiq Fazail (Amirulhadi Zainal 87’), Natxo Insa, Safiq Rahim, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (Safawi Rasid 73’), Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Luciano Figueroa.

PERSIJA JAKARTA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Marko Kabiay (Riko Simanjuntak 62’), Jaime, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo, Valentino Telaubun, Novri Setiawan, Sandi Darma Suta, Asri Akbar, Rudi Widodo (Fitra Ridwan 46’), Addison Alves, Bambang Pamungkas (Ahmad Syaifullah 75’).