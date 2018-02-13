Dominant Ceres-Negros put nine past Boeung Ket

Ceres-Negros got their 2018 AFC Cup campaign off to a flyer with a 9-0 demolition of Boeung Ket at the Panaad Park and Stadium on Tuesday.

Takumi Uesato got the Philippine Football League champions on their way in the 15th minute when he bundled the ball home from inside the six-yard box, before Bienvenido Maranon doubled their lead four minutes later with a header after opposition keeper Sou Yaty had flapped at a corner.

15′ GOAL! 1-0 @CeresNegrosFC Ceres executes a series of incisive passes and Uesato capitalises at the end of it to open scoring for the home side!#AFCCup2018 #CRNvBKT pic.twitter.com/LdBFE4ADQI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

Uesato then made it 3-0 in the 21st minute when he was left unmarked at the far post to finish a Jeffrey Christiaens cross, and Maranon also grabbed his second seven minutes after as he converted from the penalty spot.

21′ GOAL! 3-0 @CeresNegrosFC Almost too easy for Ceres! Uesato scores again for the home side’s THIRD goal in just seven minutes. #AFCCup2018 #CRNvBKT pic.twitter.com/AdEl3UI4No — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

The contest was then effectively ended a minute after the half-hour mark when OJ Porteria latched onto Maranon’s layoff and cleverly squeezed a first-time shot on the outside of his right foot in at the far post.

31′ GOAL! 5-0 @CeresNegrosFC Easy as anything for Ceres. They steamroll Boeung Ket for their fifth goal of the night as Porteria finds the back of the net.#AFCCup2018 #CRNvBKT pic.twitter.com/iP3zyv7v4W — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

However, Ceres showed no signs of letting up in the second half and Boeung Ket’s miserable night got worse in the 58th minute; Sun Sovanrithy inexplicably meeting a harmless cross with a bullet header into his own goal.

Carli de Murga was next to get in on the act in the 64th minute as he nodded home a right-wing cross by Manny Ott, who also found the back of the net in the 81st minute with a speculative effort that was deflected past Yaty.

64′ 7-0 GOAL! @CeresNegrosFC Ceres captain De Murga is the recipient of a beautiful cross from Ott and heads the ball home for the home side’s seventh goal of the night.#AFCCup2018 #CRNvBKT pic.twitter.com/A7mmVk9oB1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

And, with five minutes remaining, Porteria wriggled free inside the box before lashing a shot into the top corner to complete a resounding victory for the Busmen.

85′ GOAL! 9-0 @CeresNegrosFC Porteria makes it NINE with his second goal of the match. Could we see double digits on the scoresheet tonight?#AFCCup2018 #CRNvBKT pic.twitter.com/qSTfytYBWg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

CERES-NEGROS: Toni Doblas, Sean Kane, Carli de Murga, Manuel Herrera, Jeffrey Christiaens, Stephan Schrock (Patrick Reichelt 43’), Omid Nazari, OJ Porteria, Bienvenido Maranon (Manny Ott 62’), Mike Ott, Takumi Uesato (Nessi Ramos 79’).

BOEUNG KET: Sou Yaty, Touch Pancharong (Sleh Sen 80’), Hong Pheng (Ly Vahed 51’), Sok Sovan, Khiev Vibol (Chhun Sothearoth 22’), Hikaru Mizuno, Math Yamoin, Sun Sovanrithy, Khoun Laboravy, Ly Mizan, Maycon Calijuri.