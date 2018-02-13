Song strikes as Home United down Shan United

Song Ui-young scored a second-half winner as Home United beat Shan United 1-0 in their opening Group F clash of the 2018 AFC Cup campaign.

In a keenly-contested encounter at the Thuwunna Stadium, it was tournament debutants Shan who enjoyed the better of the proceedings.

With Christopher Chizoba and Patrick Asare looking lively in attack, Shan had the Protectors under plenty of pressure but failed to carve out too many clear chances.

However, with Shahril Ishak leading the line up front and Song providing plenty of drive from midfield, the visitors also offered a threat of their own.

And, with 15 minutes remaining, it was them who found the breakthrough when a brilliant right-wing cross from Faritz Hameed found Song.

Although his initial attempt was straight at Thiha Sithu, the Shan goalkeeper spilled it straight back into the danger zone and the South Korean did not need a second invitation to smash home the rebound.

SHAN UNITED: Thiha Sithu, Htike Htike Aung, Win Min Htut, William Nyakwe, Phyo Paing Soe, Nay Lin Tun (Dway Ko Ko Chit 73’), Lee Han-kuk, Tin Win Aung (Chit Su Moe 58’), Yan Naing Oo (Soe Min Oo 84’), Patrick Asare, Christopher Chizoba.

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah, Faritz Hameed, Abdil Qaiyyim, Juma’at Jantan, Faizal Roslan, Aqhari Abdullah, M. Anumanthan, Song Ui-young, Christopher van Huizen (Sharin Saberin 90’), Amy Recha (Hafiz Nor 69’), Shahril Ishak (Fazli Ayob 86’).