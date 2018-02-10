Song Lam Nghe An claim dominant win over Tampines

Song Lam Nghe An opened their 2018 AFC Cup Group H campaign with a 2-0 victory over Tampines Rovers at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

Ho Phuc Tinh opened the scoring for the Vietnamese outfit four minutes after halftime, when he was fed by a neat through-pass by Ho Khac Ngoc before calmly finishing past the onrushing Syazwan Buhari.

49' GOAL! 1-0 Song Lam Nghe An Ho Phuc Tinh makes a great run down the middle and capitalises on the @TRFCStags defense being out of position to open scoring for the visitors.#AFCCup2018 #TPRvSON pic.twitter.com/vIjxpGWt4Y — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 10, 2018

And, in the 71st minute, Khac Ngoc sealed the victory with a left-footed screamer from the edge of the box into the top corner, after Michael Olaha’s initial effort had been blocked but fell kindly into his path.

71' GOAL! 2-0 Song Lam Nghe An WHAT A GOAL! An absolute screamer from Ho Khac Ngoc gives Song Lam Nghe An a 2-0 lead over @TRFCStags.#AFCCup2018 #TPRvSON pic.twitter.com/PxfMzigMDR — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 10, 2018

Nonetheless, SLNA’s win was tarnished by a horrific injury to goalkeeper Tran Nguyen Manh, who appeared to break his arm midway through the first half while shouldering a fall and had to be replaced by Le Van Hung.

Still, it is the V.League 1 side who sit pretty on top of Group H at the moment, ahead of next Wednesday’s other game involving Johor Darul Ta’zim and Persija Jakarta.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Daniel Bennett, Fahrudin Mustafic, Afiq Yunos, Shannon Stephen, Yasir Hanapi, Safirul Sulaiman, Irwan Shah, Shameer Aziq (Khairul Amri 57’), Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Fazrul Nawaz.

SONG LAM NGHE AN: Tran Nguyen Manh (Le Van Hung 23’), Pham Xuan Manh, Que Ngoc Hai, Hoang Van Khanh, Pham Manh Hung, Ho Khac Ngoc, Vo Ngoc Toan, Ngo Xuan Toan (Nguyen Phu Nguyen 82’), Michael Olaha, Phan Van Duc, Ho Phuc Tinh (Ho Tuan Tai 77’).