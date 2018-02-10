AFC Cup

Thanh Hoa open AFC Cup campaign with Global win

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

FLC Thanh Hoa got their 2018 AFC Cup campaign up and running on Saturday with a 1-0 triumph over Global Cebu at the My Dinh National Stadium.

It was a game largely controlled by the Vietnamese hosts although they failed to make their dominance count in the first half, despite enjoying plenty of possession.

Nonetheless, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 74th minute when Nguyen Xuan Thanh skipped past Darryl Roberts before floating an excellent ball to the back post, where an unmarked Pape Omar Faye was on hand to send a bullet header into the back of the net.

That strike proved to be enough to hand Thanh Hoa maximum points to send them top of Group G, ahead of Tuesday’s clash between Bali United and Yangon United.

FLC THANH HOA: Bui Tien Dung, Tran Dinh Dong, Nguyen Van Bakel, Le Van Dai, Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Ryutaro Karube, Ngo Hoang Thinh, Le Van Thang (Nguyen Trong Hoang 72’), Pape Omar Faye, Vu Minh Tuan, Edward Ofere (Hoang Dinh Tung 60’).

GLOBAL CEBU: Patrick Deyto, Jerry Barbaso, Wesley dos Santos, Lee Jeong-min, Marco Casambre, Curt Dizon (Jordan Jarvis 88’), Daniel Gadia, Paolo Bugas, Dominic Del Rosario (Angelo Marasigan 79’), Rufino Sanchez, Darryl Roberts.

