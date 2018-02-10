Thanh Hoa open AFC Cup campaign with Global win

FLC Thanh Hoa got their 2018 AFC Cup campaign up and running on Saturday with a 1-0 triumph over Global Cebu at the My Dinh National Stadium.

It was a game largely controlled by the Vietnamese hosts although they failed to make their dominance count in the first half, despite enjoying plenty of possession.

22' Dangerous chance for Thanh Hoa after yet another excellent ball threaded through to Vu Minh Tuan.#THHvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/Sy1s8Uu9AS — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 10, 2018

Nonetheless, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 74th minute when Nguyen Xuan Thanh skipped past Darryl Roberts before floating an excellent ball to the back post, where an unmarked Pape Omar Faye was on hand to send a bullet header into the back of the net.

74' GOAL! 1-0 Thanh Hoa! The hosts finally make good on their dominance on the pitch. An unmarked Faye with a brilliant header to open scoring.#THHvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/3fpXWqev2e — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 10, 2018

That strike proved to be enough to hand Thanh Hoa maximum points to send them top of Group G, ahead of Tuesday’s clash between Bali United and Yangon United.

Full-time stats! Thanh Hoa bags the very first 3 points of the #AFCCup2018 group stage! #THHvGCB pic.twitter.com/JXDdg2tpxg — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) February 10, 2018

FLC THANH HOA: Bui Tien Dung, Tran Dinh Dong, Nguyen Van Bakel, Le Van Dai, Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Ryutaro Karube, Ngo Hoang Thinh, Le Van Thang (Nguyen Trong Hoang 72’), Pape Omar Faye, Vu Minh Tuan, Edward Ofere (Hoang Dinh Tung 60’).

GLOBAL CEBU: Patrick Deyto, Jerry Barbaso, Wesley dos Santos, Lee Jeong-min, Marco Casambre, Curt Dizon (Jordan Jarvis 88’), Daniel Gadia, Paolo Bugas, Dominic Del Rosario (Angelo Marasigan 79’), Rufino Sanchez, Darryl Roberts.