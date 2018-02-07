Schrock and Ceres-Negros aiming to go all the way in AFC Cup

Having created history in the AFC Cup in 2017, Philippine outfit Ceres-Negros are looking to do one better on the continental stage this season.

With the AFC Cup being split into geographical zones last year for the first time in the tournament’s history, it was Ceres who were crowned the competition’s inaugural ASEAN champions.

Along the way, they recorded memorable victories over Johor Darul Ta’zim, Home United, Ha Noi and Tampines Rovers, all teams with considerably more experience than them on the continental stage.

Their progress ended in the next stage as they were beaten by eventual runners-up FC Istiklol of Tajikistan in the inter-zone playoff semi-finals, but it did little to take away from their achievement of being the best team in Southeast Asia.

Already, this year, the Busmen have made even more waves in the AFC Champions League qualifiers, claiming a shock victory over Brisbane Roar before ultimately falling short at the final hurdle against Tianjin Quanjian.

Nonetheless, they do have the consolation of AFC Cup football once more in 2018, which kicks off next Tuesday with a home game against Cambodia’s Boeung Ket.

Ceres may have lost key players like Roland Muller and Fernando Rodriguez over the off-season, but coach Risto Vidakovic continues to have plenty of quality at his disposal, especially in former Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt man Stephan Schrock.

Speaking to FOX Sports Asia, Schrock shared his thoughts on narrowly missing out on Asia’s premier club competition, being the hunted in the AFC Cup this time around, and how far away Asian football is from its European counterpart.

FOX Sports Asia (FSA): Hey Schrocky, thanks for taking the time out to speak to us. Firstly, Ceres-Negros begin their AFC Cup campaign next week and it’s a tournament that you guys did really well in last season. How excited are you to be playing in the competition again in 2018?

Stephan Schrock (SS): Of course, it was an outstanding performance last year. Whenever we had to, we delivered – especially in our home games.

We are all disappointed that we couldn’t make it into the Champions League group stage, but we are excited for the AFC Cup.

FSA: Speaking about qualifying for the Champions League, Ceres just came up short in the 2-0 loss to a strong Tianjin side boasting stars like Alexandre Pato, Axel Witsel and Anthony Modeste. Still, the team received plenty of praise for getting so far and, despite the disappointment, how proud are you of the performances in the qualifiers?

SS: Overall, we can be proud of that achievement in the ACL qualifiers. With maybe eight proper training sessions to come this far… just imagine if had had proper preparation. Nevertheless, I feel this Ceres team is the team to rewrite the story of football in Philippines.

FSA: There’s also the matter of the ACL qualifiers being at a higher level against stronger teams. Coming back to the AFC Cup, as well as the domestic Philippines Football League, do you think this experience will help make Ceres-Negros a stronger team?

SS: It should be a big boost but it’s also dangerous – with more success, there can also be more problems. [In the PFL] we might end up playing the same opponents five times, which could inevitably be boring. There is the danger that maybe once in awhile there will be a drop in the level of effort or preparation.

Also, teams in the AFC Cup will no longer dare to underestimate but it’s just a situation we will have to be aware of.

FSA: As someone with experience playing in one of Europe’s best leagues in the German Bundesliga, and even for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, how big do you feel the difference is between Asian football and European football? Is Asia moving in the right direction?

SS: I think they will get there. As you can see, there are a lot of Asians in the top leagues in Europe and they are doing more than just good! Asia, in general, is catching up more and more, be it the domestic leagues or the AFC competitions.

FSA: Lastly, you guys did really well to become the first-ever ASEAN champions of the AFC Cup last year. What’s the target this year? To be the best in ASEAN again? Or even go all the way and win the whole tournament?

SS: As I said, we won’t be underdogs anymore. And there will again be many crucial situations in our path to overcome. Personally I want to go all the way, and I’m quite sure that my ambitions match that of my team-mates and the club management.