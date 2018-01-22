Boeung Ket, Lao Toyota AFC Cup qualifier back on

Cambodia’s Boeung Ket will have to once again defeat Laotian side Lao Toyota if they are to take their place in the AFC Cup this season.

The ASEAN Zone playoff, which will see the victors take their place in Group F, was initially called off after Lao Toyota were banned from participating in the competition for 2018, with Boeung Ket primed to advance automatically.

This came after the club were suspected of match-fixing but they appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on December 22, nine days after the suspension had been imposed on them by the AFC Entry Control Body.

A record-breaking 44 clubs will be competing in the #AFCCup2018! https://t.co/HPbHqeM3vI — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) January 21, 2018

As Lao Toyota were ultimately “cleared of any infraction by the AFC Disciplinary Committee in February 2017”, the CAS ruling has paved the way for them to represent Laos in continental football this year.

Lao Toyota will travel to take on Boeung Ket at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on January 29, before hosting the return encounter on February 2 at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

The winner of the playoff will then meet Philippine giants Ceres-Negros, Home United of Singapore and Myanmar’s Shan United in the tournament proper.