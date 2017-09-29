Bengaluru FC ready to have a go in Istiklol rematch

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri is ready to meet FC Istiklol again in the second leg of their AFC Cup inter-zone playoff final on October 18.

The Indian side fell to a 1-0 first-leg defeat at the Hisor Central Stadium on Wednesday after conceding to Dmitry Barkov’s powerful 27th-minute header.

Istiklol had several chances to add to their tally but failed to due to a combination of wasteful finishing and a strong display by opposition keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Then, right at the death, Bengaluru could have forced the draw when Udanta Singh broke free down the left but were only denied by some desperate, last-ditch defending.

Their failure to score an away goal leaves the Blues vulnerable when they entertain Istiklol at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in three weeks’ time.

Nonetheless, Chhetri is already looking forward to producing an improved display in the rematch.

“I think it was difficult coming here and playing against them,” said the legendary, who is the India national team’s all-time leader for both caps and goals.

“I think in the second half we played better. [In the] first half, we gave them too much space and also conceded a goal.

“In the second half, we played well and we deserved a goal, but it’s alright.

“[At] 1-0, we’ll go back home [for the second leg] and have a crack ourselves.”

Should Bengaluru overturn the deficit and reach the AFC Cup final, they will meet Air Force Club in the decider for the second consecutive season, having lost to the Iraqi outfit 1-0 in 2016.