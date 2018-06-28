Korea’s Jung Woo-young seals Al Sadd move after famous win

Korea Republic midfielder Jung Woo-young has sealed a move to Qatari giants Al Sadd just a day after playing in a monumental 2-0 win over Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jung played the full 90 minutes at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday as the Taegeuk Warriors recorded one of the most-famous wins in their history despite ultimately failing to reach the Round of 16, as they eliminated the reigning world champions in the process.

And, it now appears to be a case of double happiness for Jung after his move to Al Sadd from J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe was confirmed.

OFFICIAL: #AlSadd are pleased to announce the signing of #KOR midfielder Jung Woo-young from Vissel Kobe pic.twitter.com/n1FBi45FkA — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) June 28, 2018

Al Sadd officially announced the deal via social media and revealed that a press conference unveiling the 28-year-old would be held in due course.

The dynamic box-to-box midfielder, who nearly forced Manuel Neuer into a mistake with a powerful freekick in the first half of Wednesday’s tie, will now get the chance to play alongside legendary Spanish maestro Xavi.

Provided he is registered, the capture of Jung is likely to be a huge boost for Al Sadd as they build towards the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League – where they will meet Iran’s Esteghlal – and the start of the new Qatar Stars League campaign.

Jung's last appearance for #KOR saw him play the entirety of the 2-0 win over #GER yesterday, which knocked the world champions out of the #WorldCup #AlSadd #WelcomeJung pic.twitter.com/geKpLgI3jt — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) June 28, 2018

However, he is not expected to be the only new face at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium over the next few days, with speculation that Atletico Madrid captain Koke will be joining the club shortly.

After being restricted to substitute appearances in Korea Republic’s first two World Cup games against Sweden and Mexico, Jung was one of those who impressed in the shock victory over Germany and looks set to play a key role for his country in the immediate future.