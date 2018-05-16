Suwon make Ulsan pay the penalty in AFC Champions League

Suwon Samsung Bluewings are through to the AFC Champions League quarter-finals after beating Ulsan Hyundai 3-0 on Wednesday for a 3-1 aggregate win in the Round of 16.

Trailing by a single goal from last week’s first leg, the Bluewings produced the response they were looking for at the Suwon World Cup Stadium when they took the lead in the 26th minute as Kim Gun-hee met an excellent freekick by Lee Ki-je with a deft header into the back of the net.

26′ GOAL! 1-0 @bluewingsfc (1-1 agg.) There it is! Elation erupts as Kim Gun-hee nails a free header to open scoring for the home side.#ACL2018 #SSBvUSH pic.twitter.com/qL158qP7XK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 16, 2018

Just five minutes later, Kim – only in the side due to an injury to Yeom Ki-hun – struck again when he trapped Waguininho’s flick-on header with a lovely take on his chest, before swivelling onto his left foot and guiding his shot past Oh Seong-hoon.

31′ GOAL! 2-0 @bluewingsfc (2-1 agg.) Kim Gun-hee is ON FIRE. He scores his second of the night to give Suwon a 2-0 lead!#ACL2018 #SSBvUSH pic.twitter.com/TGxd2vxII6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 16, 2018

Ulsan had the perfect opportunity to grab a crucial away goal in the 60th minute but Mislav Orsic’s penalty was smartly kept out by Shin Hwa-yong, after Richard Windbichler was shoved over inside the area.

And, in the first minute of injury-time, Waguininho made sure of the win when he robbed Lee Myung-jae of possession outside the box before firing away a fairly tame effort that was fumbled by Oh into goal.

90+1′ GOAL! 3-0 @bluewingsfc Waguininho’s strike from outside the box finds it way past @ulsanfc keeper Oh Seong-Hoon for Suwon’s third goal of the night!#ACL2018 #SSBvUSH pic.twitter.com/zltS5ju2rr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 16, 2018

FULL-TIME | Suwon Samsung Bluewings (KOR) 3-0 Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR) @bluewingsfc are through to the quarters of the #ACL2018 after scoring 3 goals against @ulsanFC at home to post a 3-1 aggregate finish!#ACL2018 #SSBvUSH pic.twitter.com/7l5APMNCAB — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 16, 2018

SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS: Shin Hwa-yong, Koo Ja-ryong, Kwak Kwang-seon, Matthew Jurman, Jang Ho-ik, Cho Won-hee, Kim Eun-sun, Lee Ki-je (Park Hyung-jin 87’), Waguininho, Kim Gun-hee (Jo Sung-jin 90+3’), Dejan Damjanovic (Jeon Se-jin 83’).

ULSAN HYUNDAI: Oh Seong-hoon, Kim Chang-soo, Lim Jong-eun, Kang Min-soo, Lee Myung-jae, Richard Windbichler, Park Joo-ho, Kim Seung-jun (Kim Soo-an 74’), Hwang Il-su (Han Seung-gyu 46’), Mislav Orsic, Yohei Toyoda (Kim In-sung 61’).