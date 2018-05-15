Buriram United’s ACL dream ended by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Buriram United’s brave run in the 2018 AFC Champions League came to an end on Tuesday as a 2-0 loss at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors saw them bow out of the Round of 16 4-3 on aggregate.

Jeonbuk took the lead at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in the 18th minute when Kim Shin-wook’s delicate cushioned header from a Lee Yong cross found Ricardo Lopes, who met it with a ferocious volley into the back of the net.

18' GOAL! 1-0 @Jeonbuk_hyundai What a volley! Kim Shin-wook takes the ball down for Ricardo Lopes to open scoring for the home side. #ACL2018 #JBMvBRR pic.twitter.com/I5Qmifm9Jy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Nonetheless, the Thai League 1 champions – who had conceded two costly away goals in last week’s 3-2 first leg win – did try their best to get back into the contest.

They were unlucky not to pull level on the stroke of halftime with Jakkaphan Kaewprom being denied by the crossbar after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box and firing away a snapshot.

45' Jakkaphan with a chance for Buriram as the end of the first half approaches. Two minutes of injury time to go.#ACL2018 #JBMvBRR pic.twitter.com/hqXo6igE4p — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Edgar Silva then nodded over from a decent opening after being picked out at the back post a minute before the hour mark, before he and Diogo somehow failed to get a meaningful shot away in the 72nd minute following good work by Jakkaphan Kaewprom down the right.

72' What a chance for Buriram! Jakkaphan sends the ball in towards Diogo and Edgar but neither of them are able to convert it into a goal 😱#ACL2018 #JBMvBRR pic.twitter.com/zpfjZpXvEo — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Jeonbuk also had their chances to put the result beyond doubt, with Buriram keeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen producing a series of fine saves to keep the hosts – and Kim in particular – at bay.

77' 😱 Kim Shin-wook can't believe he didn't score from that header, denied by another stellar save from Buriram's Sivarak to keep the visitors alive in the tie.#ACL2018 #JBMvBRR pic.twitter.com/CKyx5Iv58e — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

But, with six minutes left on the clock, the K League 1 giants finally secured their passage into the quarter-finals as Lee Jae-sung lined up a freekick on the edge of the box and curled a sublime effort into the top corner.

84' GOAL! 2-0 @Jeonbuk_hyundai (4-3 agg.) Lee Jae-sung with an unstoppable free kick to double the home side's lead. What a strike!#ACL2018 #JBMvBRR pic.twitter.com/XI9cWseCTf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

FULL-TIME | Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR) 2-0 Buriram United (THA)@Jeonbuk_hyundai have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the #ACL2018 after defeating Buriram 4-3 on aggregate!

#JBMvBRR pic.twitter.com/6GqNZNfuju — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 15, 2018

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Beom-keun, Lee Yong, Hong Jeong-ho, Choi Bo-kyung, Choi Chul-soon, Shin Hyung-min, Lim Sun-young (Lee Jae-sung 88’), Lee Jae-sung, Lee Seung-gi (Lee Dong-gook 67’), Ricardo Lopes, Kim Shin-wook (Son Jun-ho 84’).

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Sasalak Haiprakhon (Ekkaluck Thonghkit 43’), Pansa Hemviboon, Andres Tunez, Pravinwat Boonyong (Supachok Sarachat 57’), Suchao Nutnum (Supachai Jaided 78’), Yoo Jun-soo, Jakkaphan Kaewprom, Edgar Silva, Diogo.