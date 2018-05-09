Shanghai SIPG in trouble after Antlers mauling

Shanghai SIPG’s AFC Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance following a 3-1 loss to Kashima Antlers in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

In what proved to be a fine display from the Japanese outfit at the Kashima Soccer Stadium, they took the lead in the 43rd minute when Yuma Suzuki converted on the rebound from a yard out, after Gen Shoji’s initial header from a Ryota Nagaki corner forced a fine save from Yan Junling.

43' GOAL! 1-0 @atlrs_english Yuma Suzuki thumps the ball in from the corner to give the home side a deserved lead. Has the ball crossed the line before he put it in thought? 🤔#KSMvSHS #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/UdFCv0dzFu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

Four minutes into the second half, the hosts doubled their lead from another corner as SIPG’s Odil Ahmedov sent a poor headed clearance into Daigo Nishi, who reacted well to poke home from close range.

49' GOAL! 2-0 @atlrs_english Shanghai SIPG fail to deal with the corner and Daigo punishes them with a tidy finish at the near post.#KSMvSHS #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/X3CeSBmEYn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

Kashima went on to add a third goal in the 75th minute when Koki Anzai sent an excellent left-wing cross towards Suzuki and Yu Hai – in a bid to intercept – could only send a header into his own goal.

75' GOAL! 3-0 @atlrs_english Yu Hai, under pressure, inadvertently diverted the cross into his own net. Disaster for Shanghai SIPG!#KSMvSHS #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/LbUQy0lEEQ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

But, just a minute later, Elkeson pulled one back with a neat finish past Kwoun Sun-tae after being set up by Lu Wenjun to hand his side what could yet prove to be a valuable away goal in next week’s second leg in Shanghai.

76' GOAL! 1-3 Shanghai SIPG Instant response! The Chinese side finally put one of their chances away as Elkesen scores a vital away goal for his side!#KSMvSHS #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/WdXenjt9bU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

FULL-TIME | Kashima Antlers (JPN) 3-1 Shanghai SIPG (CHN)@atlrs_official looking in good shape heading into the return leg! But can Shanghai make the most of their away goal to give themselves a fighting chance in the Round of 16?#ACL2018 #KSMvSHS pic.twitter.com/SmXYsz4aO0 — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 9, 2018

KASHIMA ANTLERS: Kwoun Sun-tae, Daigo Nishi, Naomichi Ueda, Gen Shoji, Koki Anzai, Ryota Nagaki, Kento Misao, Yasushi Endo (Tomoya Inukai 90+1’), Shoma Doi (Pedro Junior 81’), Yuma Suzuki, Mu Kanazaki (Mitsuo Ogasawara 87’).

SHANGHAI SIPG: Yan Junling, Wang Shenchao, He Guan, Shi Ke, Yu Hai, Cai Huikang (Zhang Yi 81’), Odil Ahmedov, Oscar, Wu Lei, Lu Wenjun, Elkeson.