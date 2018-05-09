Al Duhail overpower Al Ain in ACL Round of 16

Al Duhail laid down a marker of their AFC Champions League intent on Tuesday with a 4-2 Round of 16 first-leg win over Al Ain.

The Qatari visitors broke the deadlock at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in the 16th minute when Youssef El-Arabi fired home on the rebound, after his initial effort had been saved by Khalid Eisa.

17' GOAL! 1-0 @DuhailSC The pressure pays off for the visitors!

Youssef El-Arabi had his header saved but he wasn't to be denied with his follow-up shot as he smashes into the back of the net!#ACL2018 #AINvDUH pic.twitter.com/gwLGFQzESB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Six minutes before halftime, a brilliant counterattack saw Duhail double their advantage with Nam Tae-hee receiving possession from Ismaeel Mohammad and bursting through the middle from inside his own half before finishing into the back of the net.

39' GOALLLL! 2-0 @DuhailSC@CW_TheFlash IS IN THE HOUSE!⚡️⚡️⚡️

A lung-busting, mind-blowing solo effort from Nam Tae-hee doubles the visitors' advantage!

Hey @FIFAcom, take a look👀 at this for the Puskas Award!🏆#ACL2018 #AINvDUH pic.twitter.com/jwBxvt0bD7 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

A third goal arrived three minutes after the restart following a poor clearance by Ismail Ahmed; El-Arabi releasing Ismaeel to lift his shot over the onrushing Khalid.

GOAL! 3-0 @DuhailSC Nail. In. The. Coffin!

Youssef El-Arabi turned provider this time as he delivered a perfect through ball to Ismail Mohammad, who scooped it over the keeper!#ACL2018 #AINvDUH pic.twitter.com/Z0MQUawoin — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

And, five minutes before the hour mark, the contest looked a foregone conclusion when Nam cleverly poked a first-time pass through to Ali Almoez, who advanced on goal and kept his composure to find the bottom corner.

55' GOAL! 4-0 @DuhailSC ROUT!

With @alainfcae_en understandably chasing goals and committing men forward, @DuhailSC hit them on a counter and Almoez Ali scores their fourth of the game!#ACL2018 #AINvDUH pic.twitter.com/eVzfOWMkMx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Nonetheless, the hosts pulled one back in the 68th minute when substitute Ahmed Khalil found space at the back post, meeting Omar Abdulrahman’s lofted delivery with a deft header past Amine Lecomte.

GOAL! 1-4 @alainfcae_en A goal-line clearance was followed by a brilliant cross from Omar Abdulrehman which was headed in by Ahmed Khalil, as Al Ain look to spark a comeback!#ACL2018 #AINvDUH pic.twitter.com/kqFTTcAbIu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

And, with four minutes remaining, another one of Al Ain manager Zoran Mamic’s substitutes Ibrahim Diaky – less than a minute after coming on – reduced the deficit further, converting a rebound after Lecomte could only parry a powerful freekick from Khalil.

86' GOAL! 2-4 @alainfcae_en Amine Lecomte batted away Omar Abdulrehman's powerful FK attempt but had no answer to Ibrahim Diaky's follow-up shot who gets another goal back for the home side! Comeback on or consolation?! #ACL2018 #AINvDUH pic.twitter.com/k6rr5IaVW5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Nonetheless, any hopes the Emirati hosts had of mounting a memorable late fightback was effectively ended a minute into injury-time, as Brazilian forward Caio was shown a straight red for kicking out at Bassam Al-Rawi off the ball.

And, despite the blemish of conceding two goals in what was otherwise a commanding display, Duhail will still be confident in their chances of seeing the job through next Tuesday in the second leg on home soil.

FULL-TIME | Al Ain FC (UAE) 2-4 Al Duhail SC (QAT) The Qataris put one foot in the next round as they score four past Al Ain in the Emirates!#ACL2018 #AINvDUH pic.twitter.com/uX63YgEYvx — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 8, 2018

AL AIN: Khalid Eisa, Bandar Al-Ahbabi (Ibrahim Diaky 86’), Mohamed Ahmed, Ismail Ahmed, Tsukasa Shiotani, Ahmed Barman (Ahmed Khalil 59’), Mohammad Abdulrahman, Amer Abdulrahman (Rayan Yaslam 46’), Omar Abdulrahman, Caio, Marcus Berg.

AL DUHAIL: Amine Lecomte, Murad Naji, Mohammed Musa, Dame Traore, Sultan Al-Brake (Khalid Muftah 90+3’), Karim Boudiaf (Bassam Al-Rawi 63’), Luiz Junior, Ismaeel Mohammad, Nam Tae-hee, Almoez Ali (Ali Afif 77’), Youssef El-Arabi.