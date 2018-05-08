Honours even in Chinese duel between Quanjian, Evergrande

The all-Chinese AFC Champions League Round of 16 tie remains evenly poised following a 0-0 first leg draw between Tianjin Quanjian and Guangzhou Evergrande on Tuesday.

The knockout round clash between two domestic rivals at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium was already expected to be an enthralling affair, but was made all the more special given it saw Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro come up against his former side, whom he had guided to the tournament.

In a fairly nervy opening 45, Evergrande created the best chance four minutes before the break when Ricardo Goulart pounced on a loose ball 25 yards out from goal and unleashed a fierce half volley that was just wide of the near post.

Another excellent opportunity fell the way of the visitors in the 54th minute, only for the usually-lethal Alan Carvalho to spurn a neat through-pass from Goulart by blazing over with plenty of the goal to aim for in the 54th minute.

Quanjian had a good chance of their own in the 72nd minute when Anthony Modeste got in behind the opposition defence, although he too was let down by his finishing.

And, with ten minutes remaining, they had one final chance to win it produced two fine saves back-to-back to deny Alexandre Pato and Modeste in quick succession, to ensure Evergrande avoided any sort of deficit ahead of next week’s second leg.

TIANJIN QUANJIAN: Zhang Lu, Zhang Cheng, Liu Yiming, Kwon Kyung-won, Mi Haolun, Wang Yongpo (Yang Xu 90+1’), Axel Witsel, Sun Ke (Wang Jie 25’), Su Yuanjie (Wang Xiaolong 73’), Alexandre Pato, Anthony Modeste.

GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE: Zeng Cheng, Zhang Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting, Kim Young-gwon, Li Xuepeng, Huang Bowen, Nemanja Gudelj, Gao Lin, Ricardo Goulart, Yu Hanchao (Yang Liyu 84’), Alan Carvalho.