Buriram United claim advantage over Jeonbuk

Buriram United have one foot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after beating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

It took the Thai League 1 champions just six minutes to break the deadlock at the Chang Arena as Yoo Jun-soo showed great determination to turn away from his marker and float a ball to Edgar Silva, who made no mistake in dispatching his header into the back of the net.

6' GOAL! 1-0 Buriram United What a start! Junsoo holds off the challenge and delivers an inch perfect cross for Edgar Silva, who heads in expertly!#BRRvJBM #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/HZU4Lhped5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Jeonbuk did however equalise five minutes after halftime when Ricardo Lopes pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box, driving into the area before squeezing his shot into the bottom corner.

50' GOAL! 1-1 @jeonbuk_hyundai Ricardo Lopes holds off several challenges and fires low into the bottom corner to draw the visitors level!#BRRvJBM #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/gptJe2IEJb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

But, right on the hour mark, Buriram reclaimed the lead courtesy of a sublime effort from Diogo, who lined up a freekick on the edge of the box and sent a peach of a curler past a stranded Song Beom-keun.

60' WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 Buriram United Diogo puts the Thai side back ahead with the perfect free kick. The keeper didn't even move!#BRRvJBM #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/lBOMWwd6xx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Nine minutes later, they edged further ahead with a scintillating counterattack; Edgar receiving possession inside his own half and charging right through the middle before keeping his composure to fire into the bottom corner.

69' WHAT A GOAL! 3-1 Buriram United Is that Messi? Or is that Edgar Silva? The striker dribbles past 3 players and coolly finishes into the bottom corner. Thunder Castle are rocking! #BRRvJBM #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/n3mdhIk3zc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Nonetheless, Jeonbuk had the final say on the contest in the first minute of injury-time as Son Jun-ho latched onto a neat flick-on header by Lee Seung-gi and lashed a shot into the roof of the net to ensure the tie remains evenly poised ahead of next week’s return encounter.

90+1' GOAL! 2-3 @jeonbuk_hyundai Despair for Buriram! Junho hammers in a sensational strike from close range to get a second away goal for Jeonbuk!#BRRvJBM #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/cfMS9kW0om — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

FULL-TIME | Buriram United (THA) 3-2 @Jeonbuk_hyundai (KOR) Buriram United will take a one-goal advantage into the second leg after edging this five-goal thriller! #ACL2018 #BRRvJBM pic.twitter.com/QKeAzUONPI — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 8, 2018

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Pansa Hemviboon, Andres Tunez, Pravinwat Boonyong, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Suchao Nutnum, Yoo Jun-soo, Supachok Sarachat (Supachai Jaided 41’), Edgar Silva, Diogo.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Beom-keun, Lee Yong, Shin Hyung-min, Choi Bo-kyung, Choi Chul-soon, Son Jun-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Ricardo Lopes, Lee Seung-gi, Kim Shin-wook, Carlos Adriano (Lim Sun-young 60’).