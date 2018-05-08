AFC Champions League

Buriram United claim advantage over Jeonbuk

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

Buriram United have one foot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after beating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

It took the Thai League 1 champions just six minutes to break the deadlock at the Chang Arena as Yoo Jun-soo showed great determination to turn away from his marker and float a ball to Edgar Silva, who made no mistake in dispatching his header into the back of the net.

Jeonbuk did however equalise five minutes after halftime when Ricardo Lopes pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box, driving into the area before squeezing his shot into the bottom corner.

But, right on the hour mark, Buriram reclaimed the lead courtesy of a sublime effort from Diogo, who lined up a freekick on the edge of the box and sent a peach of a curler past a stranded Song Beom-keun.

Nine minutes later, they edged further ahead with a scintillating counterattack; Edgar receiving possession inside his own half and charging right through the middle before keeping his composure to fire into the bottom corner.

Nonetheless, Jeonbuk had the final say on the contest in the first minute of injury-time as Son Jun-ho latched onto a neat flick-on header by Lee Seung-gi and lashed a shot into the roof of the net to ensure the tie remains evenly poised ahead of next week’s return encounter.

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Pansa Hemviboon, Andres Tunez, Pravinwat Boonyong, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Suchao Nutnum, Yoo Jun-soo, Supachok Sarachat (Supachai Jaided 41’), Edgar Silva, Diogo.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Beom-keun, Lee Yong, Shin Hyung-min, Choi Bo-kyung, Choi Chul-soon, Son Jun-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Ricardo Lopes, Lee Seung-gi, Kim Shin-wook, Carlos Adriano (Lim Sun-young 60’).

