Khoukhi double hands Al Sadd edge over Al Ahli

Al Sadd have one foot in the last eight of the AFC Champions League after beating Al Ahli 2-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The Qatari outfit got off to a dream start at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium as they took the lead after just three minutes; Boualem Khoukhi playing a lovely one-two with Xavi to break free inside the box and stroke his shot past Mohammad Al-Owais.

3' GOAL! 1-0 @AlsaddSC Xavi has a penalty claim declined, but the Spanish great makes no mistake in sliding a through ball for Boualem Khoukhi who slots it home to open the scoring!#ACL2018 #SADvASD pic.twitter.com/7z7HLlRlnF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 7, 2018

And, two minutes before the half-hour mark, Khoukhi struck again when he climbed high to meet Baghdad Bounedjah’s perfectly-floated delivery with a powerful header into the back of the net.

28' GOAL! 2-0 @AlsaddSC! After withstanding an onslaught on their goal, the home side double their lead, as a delicious cross from Baghdad Bounedjah was headed home by Boualem Khoukhi for his second of the night!#ACL2018 #SADvASD pic.twitter.com/AuCT5JIesT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 7, 2018

The Saudi Arabian visitors did pull one back in the 47th minute as Amiri Kurdi received a layoff from Moamen Zakaria and played in a cross from the right, which was met by Muhannad Asiri with a thumping header past Saad Al-Sheeb.

With an away goal in their grasp, Al Ahli found themselves in an excellent position but the hosts constantly threatened to add to their tally, which could have made next week’s return encounter in Jeddah a foregone conclusion.

But despite having a glut of chances, especially in the closing stages of the contest, Al Sadd were just unable to add to their tally.

Bounedjah and Akram Afif were both denied by a couple of outstanding saves from Al-Owais, while Xavi spurned an excellent opportunity when he curled over with plenty of the goal to aim for, meaning Al Ahli are by no means out of the running for a place in the quarter-finals.

FULL-TIME | Al Sadd SC (QAT) 2-1 Al Ahli Saudi FC (KSA) Al Sadd find the back of the net twice in the first half but Mohannad Asiri's goal keeps the Saudi club’s hopes of going through alive!#ACL2018 #SADvAHL pic.twitter.com/XgTMRtIr1T — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 7, 2018

AL SADD: Saad Al-Sheeb, Hamid Ismail (Musab Kheder 90+2’), Ahmed Al-Hamawende, Morteza Pouraliganji, Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Salem Al-Hajri (Yaseer Abubakar 70’), Xavi, Hassan Al-Haidos, Akram Afif, Baghdad Bounedjah.

AL AHLI: Mohammad Al-Owais, Amiri Kurdi, Mark Milligan, Motaz Hawsawi, Mansoor Al-Harbi, Claudemir, Waleed Bakshween, Abdulfattah Asiri, Hussain Al-Mogahwi (Moamen Zakaria 42’), Ali Awagi (Saleh Al-Amri 9’), Muhannad Asiri (Hamdan Al-Shamrani 54’).