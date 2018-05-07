Tunez wants Buriram United to believe they can beat Jeonbuk

Buriram United centre-back Andres Tunez sees no reason why his side cannot upset Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Despite being handed some tough tests, Buriram advanced to the knockout round along with Guangzhou Evergrande after finishing second in Group G, ahead of Cerezo Osaka and Jeju United.

Next up for the Thai League 1 champions is another tricky tie against 2016 champions Jeonbuk, starting with Tuesday’s first leg at the Chang Arena.

Jeonbuk were absolutely prolific throughout the group stage, netting 22 goals in six matches to finish top of Group E.

But while the K League 1 giants will be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, Tunez wants Buriram to believe they can cause an upset.

“We know Jeonbuk [are] one of the best teams in Asia,” the Venezuela international said on the AFC’s official website.

“We know they have a strong performance and they won 15 points from 18 in a very tough group, and they scored many goals.

“For me, though, we can win. We need belief, we need to play more than 100 per cent and you never know.”

Tunez also hopes the hot and humid conditions will aid his side’s cause, with temperatures in Thailand significantly higher than they current are in South Korea.

“Buriram is very hot for all the teams, so maybe if Jeonbuk don’t have a good day, we can get a good result,” explained the 31-year-old.

“I don’t know where we can go, or where we can finish in this competition because you never know. We think only about Jeonbuk and the first game and we will see [after that].

“We showed in the group [stage] that all the teams need to respect us because we can win, we can fight and we can play football.

“You see with Guangzhou we [drew] both games, Osaka we [won] at home and we [drew] there and we were the first team from Thailand to win in Korea.

“I only know one thing, we’re going to fight until the last minute. If we go to the next round it’s not a surprise, it’s because we work hard and deserve to go to the next round.