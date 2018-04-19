ACL Matchday 6 Review

In seemingly the blink of an eye the group stages are already complete in the ACL with the eastern half of the draw being dominated by the success of Chinese and Korean clubs.

CSL outfits Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande and Tianjin were joined by their K.League counterparts in Suwon, Ulsan and Jeonbuk with Kashima Antlers the only Japanese side to qualify along with Thai hotshots Buriram.

There’s positives and negatives to that with the continued domination of the traditional heavyweights proving what sound investment and development can do whilst at the same time thinning the spread of nations involved in the latter stages somewhat diminishes the lustre of the tournament on a continent wide basis.

That can also be seen as the case in the west where three Iranian clubs qualified along with two each from Qatar and the UAE and just the one from traditional powerhouse Saudi Arabia although given the issues they had with clubs not obtaining an AFC Licence only two clubs were actually eligible to participate in 2018.

Fox Sports Asia reviews the all action from the final round of group matches in the east before the Round of 16 kicks off in a fortnight.

HEADLINE ACT: Buriram show the benefits of greater inclusion

Having argued for more than a decade of the need to keep expanding the reach of the ACL it’s hugely satisfying to see the continued development of clubs outside of the traditional ‘big three’ of China, Japan and Korea and Buriram’s progression through to the Round of 16 is further evidence of why this is needed.

Following on from the success of fellow Thai side Muangthong in reaching the second round last year and their own run to the quarterfinals back in 2013 the continued chipping away at the hegemony is a real positive for all clubs from the so-called ‘smaller’ nations.

Although they didn’t blaze their way through the group stage – scoring the second fewest number of goals of any of the 16 qualifiers and having less possession than their opponents in all bar their home match with Jeju – they were tactically sound throughout and had a nice blend of control and class that saw them pick up impressive results against supposedly much larger clubs from China and Korea.

They’re unfortunate to have been paired with arguably the most impressive of the qualifiers, Jeonbuk, in the Round of 16 but with a solid tactical base under coach Bozidar Bandovic and real dashes of creativity provided by the likes of young Supachok Sarachart and the experienced screening work done by Pravinwat Boonyong and others they’re as good a chance as any other club of rolling the 2016 champions.

THE TALKING POINT: Cerezo Osaka make a mockery of the ACL

The frustrating thing is that so many clubs, so many supporters, a core group of media and sponsors care deeply about the ACL and want it to grow and improve so everyone in that position can’t stand idly by and let the disgraceful lack of ambition show by Japanese side Cerezo Osaka pass without comment.

I’ve been covering this tournament for longer than many of the clubs participating in it have been in existence and have travelled to and reported from more than 40 different nations and across all that expanse of land there are so many clubs, big and small, that dream of being part of the ACL.

Yet here we have a team in the Osaka outfit that have showed complete disregard for this tournament in now twice sending their reserve side to vital away matches. Needing a win at Guangzhou to ensure qualification to the Round of 16 someone at the club made the mind-boggling decision to rest their entire starting XI from the regular J.League side and they were duly rolled in southern China and with Buriram’s win also justly eliminated from the competition.

I’ve touched on this before where the tournament regulations specifically state that clubs must “undertake to field their strongest team” at all points throughout the competition.

In response to my query as to why this was continually being abused the AFC issued a statement that seemed to fly in the face of those regulations as they claimed: “team selection for AFC matches…is the responsibility of the relevant clubs and their coaches, and necessarily involves a complex consideration of sporting, fitness and other factors across the season.”

Well, if sporting factors are one of those elements and clubs such as Cerezo don’t deem them worthy of treating the tournament seriously then they should be banned from future editions, plain and simple.

As I’ve also written previously their actions are harming the chances of other Japanese clubs being able to participate, as one of the main entry criteria for future editions is how clubs from the relevant nations performed in previous ones.

If these clubs are prepared to make a mockery of the competition then they should decline their place and have it handed to a club from Indonesia, Vietnam or elsewhere in Southeast Asia that would not only bring complete commitment but

also unrivalled passion and fervour for what we’re all trying to ensure is Asia’s premier club competition.

THE STAR: ZHAO Xuri (Tianjin)

Now firmly in the veteran stage of his career it’s a surprise why the 32-year-old hasn’t made a bigger impact for the national team given his undeniable talents – and all were on full display in a stirring performance that saw Tianjin defeat Kashiwa 3-2 at home.

Playing as one of the two anchors in the deeper midfield positions, Zhao was a bundle of energy, his head darting from side to side as he scanned for passing lanes and the space needed to dart into and cut off threatening moments from the Japanese club.

On top of that breakup work and his tidy distribution he was a constant threat in pushing into advanced areas and having started and finished the opening goal himself he then grabbed another to put his side 2-0 up inside the opening half hour. Given that goals aren’t either part of his job description as a number six neither a particular strength of his game it was a superb topping on what was a delightful all-round showing from one of the better defensive midfielders in Chinese football when he’s on his game.

GOAL OF THE ROUND – HUANG BOWEN (Guangzhou)

Unusually for a round of ACL action there were no thunderbolts on display but there was plenty of tidy finishes nonetheless. The pick of those came in Guangzhou where the enigmatic Huang Bowen opened the scoring for the hosts in that 3-1 win over the Cerezo reserve side as he raced onto a pass from Li Xuepeng near the penalty spot, tapped it away from goal and then swiveled to fire through the legs of the backup goalkeeper for a very impressive opener that set Evergrande on their way in just the sixth minute of the match.

THE NEGATIVE – Tianjin’s pitch leaves a lot to be desired

Having confused many with a large scale construction site on the edge of one of the corners earlier in the tournament – which has now been completed as some kind of Olympic cauldron but still looks completely awkward on the edge of a football pitch – the northern Chinese side this week threw up the kind of surface that shouldn’t be acceptable at the highest level.

Sandy in both goals and with large divets and exposed patches of earth elsewhere it was neither a good look or condition for an ACL clash and hopefully won’t be the same when the Round of 16 gets going in two weeks time.