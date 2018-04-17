Damjanovic winner sends Suwon through at Sydney’s expense

Suwon Samsung Bluewings are through to the AFC Champions League Round of 16 after beating Kashima Antlers 1-0 at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Tuesday.

FULL TIME | @atlrs_official (JPN) 0-1 @bluewingsfc (KOR)! What a victory for @bluewingsfc as they clinch top spot in Group H as well as qualification to the knockout stages! #ACL2018 #KSMvSSB pic.twitter.com/ETqqLc8piD — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 17, 2018

The only goal of the game arrived a minute after the half-hour, when Dejan Damjanovic instinctively stuck a foot out after Waguininho had curled a freekick around the wall to diver the ball into the back of the net.

The win meant that the Bluewings overtook their opponents to finish top of Group H and set up a Round of 16 clash with fellow K-League 1 outfit Ulsan Hyundai, while Kashima will now face a daunting test against Shanghai SIPG.

Meanwhile, the other Group H clash saw Sydney FC sign off on a disappointing note as they were held to a 0-0 draw by bottom side Shanghai Shenhua, despite completely dominating throughout the 90 minutes.

Sydney initially had a glimmer of hope of advancing to the knockout round, although they will now have to wait till 2019 for their next attempt.