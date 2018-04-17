AFC Champions League

Damjanovic winner sends Suwon through at Sydney’s expense

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

Suwon Samsung Bluewings are through to the AFC Champions League Round of 16 after beating Kashima Antlers 1-0 at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Tuesday.

The only goal of the game arrived a minute after the half-hour, when Dejan Damjanovic instinctively stuck a foot out after Waguininho had curled a freekick around the wall to diver the ball into the back of the net.

The win meant that the Bluewings overtook their opponents to finish top of Group H and set up a Round of 16 clash with fellow K-League 1 outfit Ulsan Hyundai, while Kashima will now face a daunting test against Shanghai SIPG.

Meanwhile, the other Group H clash saw Sydney FC sign off on a disappointing note as they were held to a 0-0 draw by bottom side Shanghai Shenhua, despite completely dominating throughout the 90 minutes.

Sydney initially had a glimmer of hope of advancing to the knockout round, although they will now have to wait till 2019 for their next attempt.

Comments