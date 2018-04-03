Kashima Antlers advance; Sydney stun Suwon

Kashima Antlers are through to the AFC Champions League Round of 16 for the second season running after a 2-2 draw with Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday.

It initially looked as though the Japanese outfit was headed for their first defeat of the campaign, as they fell two goals behind inside the opening half-hour.

First, Giovanni Moreno opened the scoring for Shenhua at the Hongkou Football Stadium when he emphatically converted from the penalty spot, after Obafemi Martins was been felled by Tomoya Inukai inside the area.

28' GOAL! 2-0 Shanghai Shenhua WHAT A HEADER! Brilliant work from substitute Mao Jianqing, who redirects the ball into the far post from a corner kick.

Mao Jianqing – who replaced the injured Martins midway through the first half – then doubled their lead in the 28th minute, meeting Fredy Guarin’s corner and perfectly guiding a deft header into the far corner.

However, Kashima pulled one back in the 58th minute when a Leo Silva shot was deflected into the path of Yuma Suzuki, who made no mistake in slotting past Li Shuai.

58' GOAL! 1-2 Kashima Antlers Suzuki scores an crucial goal for Kashima with just over 30 minutes to go.

And, five minutes later, the visitors went on to force the draw as Suzuki hung an excellent cross up at the back post; Leandro getting plenty of power on his shot to force it past Li Shuai.

With the point, Kashima are now guaranteed a top-two finish in Group H and a place in the last-16, while Shenhua have been eliminated.

The other Group H clash saw Sydney FC keep their qualification hopes alive with a stunning 4-1 triumph at Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

Milos Ninkovic broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 23rd minute when he sent a clever lob over Shin Hwa-yong into the unguarded net, but Suwon equalised a minute later when Dejan Damjanovic fired home a loose ball after his initial effort had been blocked.

Nonetheless, Alex Brosque restored Sydney’s lead a minute after the half-hour mark as he was left completely unmarked at the near post to head home Adrian Mierzejewski’s freekick.

Mierzejewski got in on the act in the 79th minute when he skipped past Shin and finished after being released by David Carney, before substitute Bobo added a fourth in injury-time to cap off an outstanding display by the Australians.

Over in Group G, Jeju United’s hopes of reaching the Round of 16 were ended as they were beaten 2-1 by Cerezo Osaka at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai.

The hosts edged ahead after 16 minutes when Eiichi Katayama found space inside the six-yard box at a corner to finish in off the woodwork.

Four minutes after the half-hour mark, Kazuya Yamamura got in behind the opposition defence and unselfishly squared the ball to leave Yoichiro Kakitani with a simple finish.

Jeju pulled one back in injury-time when Jin Seong-wook was picked out by Chung Woon’s left-wing delivery and sent a bullet header past Kim Jin-hyeon, although it proved little more than a consolation.

Group G standings after Matchday 5!

The qualification scenario in Group G remains firmly in the balance as Buriram United’s Yoo Jun-soo netted in the 92nd minute to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Guangzhou Evergrande, who were initially leading courtesy of Zheng Long’s deflected effort in the 20th minute.