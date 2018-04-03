Buriram United stay in the hunt with Evergrande draw

Buriram United remain in with a chance to qualify for the AFC Champions League knockout round after leaving it late to draw 1-1 with Guangzhou Evergrande.

It was Evergrande who took the lead at the Chang Arena in the 20th minute when Zheng Long was picked out by Ricardo Goulart on the edge of the box, and fired away a left-footed drive that took a wicked deflection past a hapless Siwarak Tedsungnoen.

Evergrande could have doubled their lead four minutes before halftime when Goulart skipped past Pravinwat Boonyong before unleashing a ferocious effort, but Siwarak produced a fine save to push it onto the post and back out.

Despite trailing to the two-time Champions League winners, Buriram showed plenty of endeavour when they came out for the second half.

An excellent freekick by Ratthanakorn Maikami was headed narrowly wide by Diogo in the 68th minute, before Yoo Jun-soo skipped inside a defender but could only blaze over with five minutes remaining.

But, just when it looked like Evergrande would go on to claim the win to seal their place in the Round of 16, the hosts struck in the second minute of injury-time.

A long ball from the back was flicked on by Edgar Silva and Diogo eventually forced it into the path of Yoo, who clinically rifled a shot into the back of the net to earn his side a valuable point.

FULL-TIME | Buriram United (THA) 1-1 Guangzhou Evergrande (CHN) Yoo Jun-su's late equaliser rescues a point for Buriram United! #ACL2018 #BRRvGZE pic.twitter.com/AGYs8Hv1Fr — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 3, 2018

Buriram remain third in Group G but only three points separate them, leaders Evergrande and second-placed Cerezo Osaka.

Victory over Jeju United in their final group game would put Buriram in an excellent position to progress, although they would still require a positive result in the other match between Evergrande and Cerezo.

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Pansa Hemviboon, Pravinwat Boonyong, Yoo Jun-soo, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Ratthanakorn Maikami, Suchao Nutnum (Supachok Sarachat 58’), Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri (Sasalak Haiprakhon 76’), Jakkaphan Kaewprom (Anon Amornlerdsak 84′), Edgar Silva, Diogo.

GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE: Zeng Cheng, Zhang Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting, Kim Young-gwon, Li Xuepeng, Huang Bowen (Liao Lisheng 77’), Zheng Zhi (Xu Xin 87’), Zheng Long, Ricardo Goulart, Yu Hanchao (Zhang Wenzhao 81’), Alan Carvalho.