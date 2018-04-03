Al Sadd, Esteghal advance as Al Ain eliminate Al Hilal

Al Sadd and Esteghlal are both through to the AFC Champions League Round of 16 after securing a top-two finish in Group C on Monday.

Al Sadd booked their place in the knockout round as a Baghdad Bounedjah brace handed them a 2-1 win over Al Wasl at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

The Algeria international opened the scoring after nine minutes, as he capitalised on a suicidal backpass by Abdulrahman Ali to race through and clinically stroke his shot into the back of the net.

And, eight minutes after the restart, the hosts went on to seal the win with a clinical counterattack from an opposition corner.

FULL-TIME | Al Sadd SC (QAT) 2-1 Al Wasl FC (UAE)! Al Sadd book a ticket to the next round as Baghdad Bounedjah scores his third brace in the competition!#ACL2018 #SADvWAS pic.twitter.com/xpvwxkII3i — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 2, 2018

Bounedjah was once again pivotal as he embarked on a 40-yard charge through the middle after being released by Xavi and played in Ali Asad, before receiving the return pass and sending a clever flick past Yousif Al-Zaabi albeit with a hint of offside.

Al Wasl managed to reduce the deficit in the second minute of injury-time when Caio latched onto Ronaldo Mendes’ neat pass and squeezed his shot into the bottom corner, although it proved to be a mere consolation.

The result maintains Al Sadd’s two-point lead at the top of Group C and they will be joined by Persepolis, who played out a 0-0 draw with FC Nasaf.

FULL-TIME | FC Nasaf (UZB) 0-0 Persepolis FC (IRN)! A scoreless tie as the Uzbeks' unbeaten home streak in the competition continues!#ACL2018 #NSFvPER pic.twitter.com/g5kFWU0bFx — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 2, 2018

Although Nasaf can mathematically still finish level on points with the Iranian giants, their inferior head-to-head record means there is no way they can pip them to second spot.

Over in Group D, Esteghlal are also through to the last-16 with a 2-0 triumph over Al Rayyan.

It took the Iranians just four minutes to open the scoring at the Azadi Stadium when Farshid Esmaeili got in behind the opposition defence and unselfishly squared a pass to Server Djeparov, who kept his cool and steadied before getting enough on his shot for it to cross the line before being cleared back out.

Two minutes before the hour mark, Vouria Ghafouri secured the win when he sent Oumar Barry the wrong way from the spot, after Dariush Shojaein had theatrically gone down inside the box under Mohammed Alaaeldin’s challenge.

FULL-TIME | Esteghlal (IRN) 2-0 Al Rayyan (QAT)! Esteghlal are through to the last 16! Al Rayyan sit in third in group D with six points, just one point behind Al Ain! We’re in for an exciting finish on Matchday 6!#ACL2018 #ETLvRYN pic.twitter.com/Lr1lETUhi2 — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 2, 2018

Finally, Al Ain exacted revenge on Al Hilal for eliminating them in last year’s quarter-finals as a 2-1 triumph at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium ended any hopes the 2017 runners-up had of progressing into the Round of 16.

It initially looked as though Al Hilal would stay alive as Mohammed Al-Breik fired them ahead with a 30-yard freekick that skimmed off Khalid Eisa’s palms and into goal.

But Marcus Berg emphatically equalised in the 40th minute as he smashed a penalty into the roof of the net, after Omar Abdulrahman had been tugged back inside the area by Ali Al-Bulaihi.

40' GOAL 1-1 @alainfcae_en equalize!@Amoory10 hands over penalty duties to Marcus Berg, who holds his nerve to smash in the equalizer.#ACL2018 #AINvHIL pic.twitter.com/BKDPUzhMj6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 2, 2018

And, right before halftime, another penalty for a foul on Rayan Yaslam by Fahad Al-Rashidi was again converted by Berg, which proved enough to send Al Ain one point clear of Al Rayyan in second spot.

Full-TIME | Al Ain FC (UAE) 2-1 Al Hilal SFC (KSA) The Emirati side collect three very important points as last year’s finalist crash out of the competition! #AINvHIL pic.twitter.com/0CCBAY1Vcw — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 2, 2018

With Al Ain and Al Rayyan facing off in the final round of the group stage, Esteghlal are guaranteed progress regardless of that result of that match, or their own tie against Al Hilal.