Buriram United swept aside by Jeju United

Buriram United are still looking for their first win in the 2018 AFC Champions League campaign after beating beaten 2-0 by Jeju United at the Chang Arena on Wednesday.

In what proved to be a nightmare start for the Thai League 1 champions, Jeju took the lead inside the opening two minutes when Lee Chang-min skipped past Ratthanakorn Maikami on the edge of the box before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Edgar Silva did have a chance to produce an immediate reply for the hosts in the fourth minute when he got in behind the opposition defence at the near post, only for his snapshot to be deflected wide.

The South Korean outfit then extended their lead in the 21st minute but it was not without controversy.

After Narubadin Weerawatnodom had stayed down injured following a failed penalty appeal, Jeju opted not to put the ball out of play despite their opponents’ appeals but brought the ball up the other end.

Then, Jin Seong-wook went down inside the box under Jakkaphan Kaewprom’s challenge and a spot-kick was awarded, paving the way for Magno Cruz to send Siwarak Tedsungnoen the wrong way from 12 yards.

Despite now facing an uphill task, Buriram refused to be deterred and continued to show excellent endeavour.

Diogo was next to threaten the visitors’ goal four minutes before the half-hour mark, creating space for himself well before his left-footed forced Lee Chang-keun into a smart save at the near post.

The second half continued in the same fashion with Buriram pushing forward with plenty of intent and they actually enjoyed the majority of possession, while Jeju did look dangerous on the counterattack.

46' WHAT A MISS! Jakkaphan uses his skill to get past the @jejuutdfc defence but then fires way over the target!#BRRvJJU #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/Jxayqt2Gn1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 21, 2018

59' CHANCE! Supachai gets a free header on the corner and sees it goes wide. Could and should have scored there!#BRRvJJU #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/mOhpX0roA5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 21, 2018

Nonetheless, a combination of poor finishing from the Thunder Castle and resilient defending by the K League 1 side meant that it was the visitors who ultimately claimed a fairly straightforward win.

81' 😱 Crazy scramble inside the @jejuutdfc box but Buriram fail to put the chances away!#BRRvJJU #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/Tgz650OnV0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 21, 2018

The result sees Jeju climb into second place in Group G with three points – one behind leaders Cerezo Osaka – while Buriram are bottom with a solitary point from their opening two matches.

FULL-TIME | Buriram United (THA) 0-2 @jejuutdfc (KOR) Jeju United bounce back from their opening day defeat to record a comfortable win over Buriram United!#ACL2018 #BRRvJJU pic.twitter.com/AaPfyW2Jd8 — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) February 21, 2018

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Pansa Hemviboon, Andres Tunez (Supachai Jaided 23’), Pravinwat Boonyong, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Sasalak Haiprakhon 76’), Ratthanakorn Maikami, Yoo Jun-soo (Supachok Sarachat 65’), Jakkaphan Kaewprom, Diogo, Edgar Silva.

JEJU UNITED: Lee Chang-keun, Kim Won-il, Cho Yong-hyung, Jung Da-hwon, Kwon Soon-hyung, Park Jin-po, Kim Soo-beom, Lee Chang-min (Lee Chan-dong 80’), Jin Seong-wook (Lee Eun-beom 74’), Ryu Seung-woo (Bae Jae-woo 90+2’), Magno Cruz.