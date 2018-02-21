Saudi giants Al Hilal sack Ramon Diaz

Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal have parted ways with Argentine coach Ramon Diaz in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League.

In a statement on the club’s official website on Wednesday morning, it was announced that the board had decided to sack Diaz following “unsatisfactory performance of the team”.

The club went on to stress that several meetings had previously been held with the Argentinean to address certain issues, but the fact that the team’s on-field woes continued led to his dismissal.

Despite traditionally being one of Asia’s biggest clubs, Al Hilal have made a poor start to this year’s Champions League and are currently bottom of Group D with just one point from their opening two games.

Since the start of calendar year, the Riyadh-based outfit have won just four of 11 games in all competition but are currently still top of the Saudi Professional League, leading Al Ahli by four points with five games left in the 2017/18 season.

Al Hilal did go on record to express their “gratitude and appreciation” for the success Diaz led them to, namely the league title and King’s Cup last season, as well as a runners-up finish in last year’s Champions League.