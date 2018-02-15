AFC Champions League Match Day 1: East Zone Review

With Match Day 1 of the 2018 AFC Champions League group stage done and dusted, Scott McIntyre casts his eye on all the major talking points from the East Zone.

The return of the Asian Champions League not only managed to top the goal rush that the early rounds provided in 2017, but there was also plenty of quality on display – not to mention several upset results.

FOX Sports Asia delves into the first slate of matches in the eastern side of the draw as we wrap up all the action with a look at the good, the not-so-good, and the best goals and performers across the eight games that started in Melbourne and ended in Jeju.

HEADLINE ACT: ‘Minnows’ again impress

With the qualifying heavily skewed to ensure that the so-called ‘bigger’ clubs progress, it was those considered by most as outsiders that once again really caught the eye.

Although Hong Kong’s domestic heavyweights Kitchee ultimately lost 3-0 in near-freezing temperatures in northern China, all three goals (including an-own goal) came in seven minutes late in the first half.

A strong defensive response in the second, where they denied a star-studded home side further goals, shows that perhaps they’re not going to be the whipping boys that many expected.

The real standout result – if not necessarily performance – came from Thai side Buriram as they nicked a goal against the run of play in securing a 1-1 draw with continental behemoths Guangzhou Evergrande, that showed there remains a place for those from outside the traditional qualifiers of Japan, Korea Republic, China and Australia to make their mark.

THE TALKING POINT: Foreign stars again lead the way

As has been the case consistently throughout the recent history of the ACL, the goalscoring burden for most clubs rested heavily on the shoulders of their foreign stars.

Of the 22 goals across the eight matches in the east, more than half were scored by imports, and the only match that didn’t see at least one foreigner on target was in the form of the final goal of the round, as Kota Mizunuma popped up with the late winner in Cerezo Osaka’s 1-0 triumph at Jeju United.

Outside of that, there were only six Asian players that actually found the target and this remains an ongoing concern as teams try to balance a way of developing local talent and scoring the goals they need to win matches.

Indeed, if we look further, it was only the ageless Lee Dong-gook who can be considered an out-and-out local striker who actually managed to score across all eight matches, and that’s something that will no doubt be scrutinised even further as the tournament progresses should the imports continue to lead the way on the scoring charts.

THE STAR: Dejan Damjanovic (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

The headline transfer of the off-season not just in South Korea, but arguably right across Asia, no doubt had the decision makers at FC Seoul wondering just what they’d done in letting him go.

After eight seasons in the capital, Dejan Damjanovic made the switch to bitter domestic rivals Suwon and – with the circumstances of that exit still being hotly discussed – he wasted little time in showing the doubters that he’s still got it.

His two strikes – the first a smart drive from outside the box and the second a well-taken penalty – not only helped the Bluewings seal a surprise 2-0 win on the road at Sydney FC, but also saw him carve out a slice of history along the way.

Those goals moved him to 29 in the ACL, a mark that put him joint-second on the all-time list along with controversial Saudi forward Nasser Al-Shamrani and with only Jeonbuk’s evergreen Lee (who also grabbed a brace on the matchday) out in front of him.

GOAL OF THE ROUND – Mislav Orsic (Ulsan Hyundai)

You can take your pick over just which one of the Croatian’s two goals deserves this honour because both were not only fine strikes, but also influential in helping secure his club a solid 3-3 win on the road at Melbourne Victory to open their campaign in positive fashion.

The first was a delightful free-kick from almost midway inside the Melbourne half that he sent flying over the Victory wall and then dipping dramatically to zip past a diving Lawrence Thomas and into the bottom corner.

The second was just as good as he received the ball on the far left corner of the box, took a touch and a feint to fool his man and then drove with precision into the far corner – two wonderful goals.

THE NEGATIVE

With the amount of money invested in the tournament and with plenty watching right across Asia and beyond it makes sense that the ‘stage’ on which the matches are played are clear of clutter.

It was quite remarkable then to see what appeared to be a stage of a different kind – believed to be a partly dismantled element from a concert – sitting right next to one of the corner flags at Tianjin Quanjian’s Olympic Center Stadium when they hosted Kitchee.

Not only was it a truly bizarre sight – the kind that’s rarely spotted outside of halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl – the fact that the huge structure was just sitting there with all sorts of concrete blocks and various other heavy elements meant it was also some kind of safety concern should a player have gone flying over the advertising boards that separated it by barely half a metre.