Cerezo claim last-gasp win; Damjanovic at the double for Suwon

Cerezo Osaka netted a 93rd-minute winner to claim a dramatic 1-0 win at Jeju United in their opening Group G clash of the 2018 AFC Champions League campaign.

In a keenly-contested and – at times – ill-tempered clash at the Jeju World Cup Stadium, it initially looked as though both sides would have to settle for a share of the spoils with neither able to find the breakthrough.

But, deep into injury-time, a lapse in concentration by the hosts allowed Kota Mizunuma to pounce on a loose ball inside the box and finish past Lee Chang-keun to steal maximum points for Cerezo.

90+3' GOAL!1-0 @crz_official Kota Mizunuma scores right at the death of the game after an absolute blunder from the @jejuutdfc defence!#JJUvCRZ #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/ZMZdk77lvx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 14, 2018

The win means that the J1 League outfit are currently top of Group G after the other match between Guangzhou Evergrande and Buriram United ended in a 1-1 draw.

Over in Group H, Dejan Damjanovic continued his fine start to life at Suwon Samsung Bluewings as his second-half double handed them a 2-0 triumph at Sydney FC.

The 36-year-old opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when he found space on the edge of the box and drilled a shot into the bottom corner.

And, 14 minutes later, Damjanovic put the result beyond doubt as he converted from the penalty spot, after Brandon O’Neill had been penalised for handball inside the box.

Finally, Kashima Antlers came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Shanghai Shenhua at the Kashima Soccer Stadium.

It was the visitors who were initially on course for victory when Giovanni Moreno headed home into the unguarded net, after opposition keeper Hitoshi Sogahata had flapped at an Obafemi Martins cross.

4' GOAL! 1-0 Shanghai Shenhua What a start for the away side! Moreno opens the scoring with a simple header after some real shambolic defending by @atlrs_official.#ACL2018 #KSMvSHE pic.twitter.com/kft4YuT1V4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 14, 2018

However, Kashima went on to force the draw six minutes after the restart when Yasushi Endo reacted quickest after Yuma Suzuki’s blistering drive had been saved by Li Shuai to equalise on the rebound.