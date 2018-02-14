Alipour brace fuels Persepolis win; Al Hilal held by Al Ain

A double from Ali Alipour helped Persepolis claim a 3-0 win over FC Nasaf in their 2018 AFC Champions League Group C opener on Tuesday.

It was Godwin Mensha who had opened the scoring at the Azadi Stadium in the 20th minute, as he found space inside the box to meet Vahid Amiri’s floated pass with a firm header past Sanjar Kuvvatov.

The hosts then doubled their lead six minutes after the hour mark when Sadegh Moharrami embarked on a barnstorming run down the right, before finding Alipour for a close-range finish.

66' GOAL! 2-0 @PersepolisFC Alipour sidefoots a pass from Moharrami to the top right corner to double the home side's advantage!#ACL2018 #PERvNSF pic.twitter.com/at9QGnXr00 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

And, five minutes later, the win was secured when Alipour latched onto Mohammad Ansari’s layoff before dispatching an emphatic left-footed effort into the back of the net for his second of the evening.

Group C’s other match saw Al Sadd come from behind to beat Al Wasl 2-1 at the Zabeel Stadium.

Fabio Lima had initially put the Emirati hosts in front in the 26th minute, as he capitalised on a mistake by Abdelkarim Hassan to advance on goal and score.

However, the visitors equalised in the 79th minute courtesy of a Baghdad Bounedjah strike, as he received possession from a deft Xavi pass and beat Sultan Al-Mantheri with a snapshot on the turn.

Then, in the final minute, it was Al Sadd’s turn to benefit from an opposition error as Bounedjah pounced on a botched attempted clearance by Abdullah Saleh to fire home the winner.

Over in Group D, last year’s runners-up Al Hilal were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Al Ain, while Al Rayyan and Esteghlal played out a 2-2 draw.