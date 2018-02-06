Throwback: Best goals of the 2017 AFC Champions League group stage

As the new AFC Champions League campaign edges ever closer, FOX Sports Asia picks the eight best goals from the 2017 edition.

1) Teerasil Dangda – Kashima Antlers v Muangthong United

For those unfamiliar with his talents, their breaths would have been taken away by Teerasil’s strike against Kashima, but for Thai football fans, it was just business as usual.

Receiving possession 25 yards out from goal, the Thailand international casually nutmegged an oncoming defender before unleashing a piledriver into the top corner.

45' WHAT A GOAL! 1-1 @MuangthongUtd Teerasil Dangda steps up and unleashes a 20-yard piledriver into the top corner! #KASvMUA #ACL2017 pic.twitter.com/ORyD2UQWeg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 10, 2017

2) Lee Chang-min – Gamba Osaka v Jeju United

We’ve seen a fair share of long-range strikes over the years but, while most of them are usually lobs, Lee opted for a different method to beat the opposition keeper from just past the halfway line.

He still needed to get some lift on the ball but it was also a strike with swerve, power and precision as Masaaki Higashiguchi was left stranded in no man’s land.

71' GOAL!! 4-0 @jejuutdfc!! Terrific long range strike by Lee catches Higashiguchi out of position. His second of the night!#GAMvJEJ pic.twitter.com/JbMBsYd3ll — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 1, 2017

3) Dejan Damjanovic – Western Sydney Wanderers v FC Seoul

Is there anything Dejan Damjanovic can’t do? Thankfully, fans of the ACL will get to witness the Montenegrin in action again this year after his release from Seoul paved the way for him to join Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

His best goal from last year came against WSW as he cleverly created space for himself before squeezing a shot in at the bottom corner.

4) Chanathip Songkrasin – Muangthong United v Brisbane Roar

At this stage of the season last year, Chanathip was already preparing to move to Japan’s Consadole Sapporo, but he did have the generosity to leave Muangthong fans with one final piece of genius.

In what is now regarded as his trademark, the fleet-footed playmaker left two defenders for dead with his sheer pace, and still had the composure to glide past the goalkeeper before firing into the unguarded net.

83' WHAT A GOAL! 2-0 @MuangthongUtd Amazing goal from Chanathip, beating 2 players with skill and pace and burying it.#MUAvBRI #ACL2017 pic.twitter.com/0qzApH9QYW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 26, 2017

5) Omar Abdulrahman – Zob Ahan v Al Ain

Omar in full flight can be a sight to behold and his strike against Zob Ahan was certainly poetry in motion.

Picking up the ball almost 40 yards away from goal, he embarked on one of his usual silky dribbles, sending defenders sprawling left and right, and then calmly placed the ball into the bottom corner with minimal fuss.

60' GOAL! 2-0 @alainfcae_en@Amoory10 goes on a beautiful solo run past a host of defenders and caps it off with a goal!#ACL2017 #ZOBvAIN pic.twitter.com/Cypm5Q6geO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 24, 2017

6) Salman Bahrami – Al Fateh v Esteghlal Khouzestan

Who says “Route One” football never leads to great goals?

It was a long throw-in which ultimately lead to Bahrami’s contender as he reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box, showing great agility and artistic flair to send a bicycle kick hurtling into the back of the net.

91' GOAL! 1-1 Esteghlal Khouzestan Bahrani displays incredible athleticism for this overhead kick to level the score!#ACL2017 #FATvESK pic.twitter.com/vEfLSZ3YzX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2017

7) Rodrigo Tabata – Al Rayyan v Al Hilal

Everyone loves an absolute cracker and we have Rodrigo Tabata to thank for this outstanding strike.

There appeared to be no apparent danger as the Uruguayan tried to wriggle his way free on the edge of the area but, with a ferocious swing of his left foot, he send a stunning effort into the far corner before the opposition keeper could even move a finger.

8) Abdulfattah Asiri – Al Ahli v Zob Ahan

It’s a cardinal sin for a defence to allow opposition attackers ample time and space outside the box, but it still takes some talent to hit the back of the net from long distance.

And, based on this evidence, Abdulfattah Asiri certainly has plenty of talent. Especially on that left foot.

63' GOAL! 1-0 @ALAHLI_FC Asiri strikes, as he is given ample time and space to take this shot from outside the box!#ACL2017 #ALHvZOB pic.twitter.com/EqVeH1sSWQ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2017

