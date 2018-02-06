Suchao, Jakkaphan excited at Buriram being back in ACL

Buriram United veterans Suchao Nutnum and Jakkaphan Kaewprom are looking forward to playing in the AFC Champions League again following a year’s absence.

After featuring in Asia’s premier club competition in five consecutive seasons – which included a quarter-final appearance in 2013 – Buriram missed out on continental football last year following a fourth-place finish in the Thai League 1 in 2016.

However, they made amends last season by cruising to the title with 14 points to spare and, following Muangthong United and Chiangrai United being eliminated in the playoffs, will be Thailand’s sole representatives in the ACL in 2018.

As two of the club’s longest-serving players, the experience of Suchao and Jakkaphan will be extremely crucial in determining how well Buriram fare this year, especially given the injection of youth in the squad over the past couple of years.

And, while bitter rivals Muangthong did well to advance from the group stage, the duo insists there have been no real targets set as yet.

“It’s the biggest competition in Asia and a big test for Thai teams,” Suchao said on the AFC’s official website.

“And, for sure, it offers players the chance to compete at the highest level in Asia so, of course, it’s really important for a club like Buriram to be there.

“It’s always difficult for Thai teams to play against the best in Asia and we’ll just do the best we can.”

Jakkaphan added: “It’s our target to reach the ACL every year. It’s important because we want to lift our team’s performance levels to match the best sides in Asia.

“Nowadays, the Thai League is getting stronger and stronger and last year, we really missed being involved in the ACL.

“We just need to try and do our best to perform at the best level possible as we have done in previous years.

“Personally, I want to help the younger players to develop as we have a really young squad this year and it’s important to help them learn from this experience.”

Buriram have been drawn in Group G this year and will be coming up against Chinese Super League giants Guangzhou Evergrande, Japanese outfit Cerezo Osaka and K League 1’s Jeju United.