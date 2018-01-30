Suwon Bluewings show FLC Thanh Hoa no mercy

Suwon Samsung Bluewings booked their place in the AFC Champions League group stage in emphatic fashion on Tuesday after recording a 5-1 win over FLC Thanh Hoa.

The K League 1 giants opened the scoring in the 44th minute when Lim Sang-hyub broke free down the right and dinked a ball over the top to the unmarked Waguininho, who coolly finished past Tran Buu Ngoc.

44' GOAL! 1-0 @bluewingsfc A great cross in gives Waguininho the ball on his chest right in front of the net and opens scoring with his first ever goal for the home side!#ACL2018 #SUWvTHA pic.twitter.com/AMjClonQWT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2018

And moments later, right before halftime, they doubled their lead when Dejan Damjanovic played a one-two with Waguininho and fed the ball out right to Lim for him to squeeze a shot in at the near post.

45+2' GOAL! 2-0 @bluewingsfc A super strike from Kim Sang Hyub into the right corner doubles Suwon's lead with their second goal in less than four minutes!#ACL2018 #SUWvTHA pic.twitter.com/OFad6U170k — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2018

The contest was then effectively ended four minutes into the second half when Waguininho netted his second of the evening, receiving a pass from Lim and emphatically finishing into the back of the net.

49' GOAL! 3-0 @bluewingsfc After a pair of excellent Suwon chances early in the second half, Waguininho capitalises and scores his second of the night.#ACL2017 #SUWvTHA pic.twitter.com/XKoVlTljyF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2018

Three minutes before the hour mark, Suwon left-back Lee Ki-je got in on the act as he ventured forward and forced his shot past Buu Ngoc to make it 4-0.

57' GOAL! 4-0 @bluewingsfc Fantastic work from Suwon. Lee Ki Je passes to Yeom Ki-hun who sends it right back with an exquisite touch. Ki Je finishes off with a brilliant strike at the near post.#ACL2018 #SUWvTHA pic.twitter.com/IcrZGTnPh1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2018

Damjanovic, who was doing an excellent job on debut, then got the goal his performance deserved in the 86th minute; latching onto Waguininho’s cut-back and powering a strike home.

86' GOAL! 5-0 @bluewingsfc From Waguininho to Damjanović—who finally gets himself on the board with a rocket right down the middle and under Thanh Hoa's helpless goalkeeper.#ACL2017 #SUWvTHA pic.twitter.com/ERcUqYcnpZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2018

Nonetheless, Thanh Hoa did grab a consolation in the final minute when Suwon failed to clear a cross from the right, paving the way for Pape Omar Faye to pounce on the loose ball and score past Shin Hwa-yong.

90' GOAL! 1-5 FLC Thanh Hoa! Pape Omar Faye takes advantage of a defensive breakdown from Suwon and gets a consolation goal for the visitors.#ACL2018 #SUWvTHA pic.twitter.com/wvxHoC2knw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 30, 2018

Full-time statistics for Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs FLC Thanh Hoa! #ACL2018 #SUWvTHA pic.twitter.com/t7jKIbGIEF — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) January 30, 2018

SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS: Shin Hwa-yong, Cristovam, Lee Jong-sung, Jo Sung-jin, Lee Ki-je, Kim Eun-sun, Choi Sung-geun (Yoon Yong-ho 58’), Lim Sang-hyub (Jeon Se-jin 58’), Waguininho, Yeom Ki-hun (Yoo Ju-an 80’), Dejan Damjanovic.

FLC THANH HOA: Tran Buu Ngoc, Tran Dinh Dong, Nguyen Van Bakel, Nguyen Minh Tung, Trinh Dinh Hung, Nguyen The Duong (Hoang Van Binh 55’), Mai Tien Thanh (Nguyen Huu Dung 80’), Le Van Thang, Pape Omar Faye, Vu Minh Tuan, Hoang Dinh Tung (Le Thanh Binh 52’).