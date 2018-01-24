Ceres-Negros win brings much-needed joy for Filipino football

Paul Williams believes that – after some troubled times for football in Philippines – things are looking promising in the near future.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Filipino football.

After Ceres-Negros lifted the first-ever Philippines Football League title with a win over Global Cebu in December, the shine has well and truly come off the new league after two clubs were forced to close their doors as a result of being unable to find new investors for 2018.

The closing of Meralco Manila and Ilocos United has shone a spotlight on the structure of the PFL and cast doubts over its future, with just six clubs slated to start the 2018 season.

“I expected FC Meralco Manila to be one of the more financially and organisationally stable clubs in the country,” former Global owner Dan Palami tweeted earlier this month.

“So their foldup comes as a shock. But then again, from a purely business point of view, it’s a prudent decision considering the first season experience of all the clubs. If the second season is run the same way, it’s almost a guarantee that more clubs will opt out.

“The amount of resources that club owners allocate for their operations is staggering, the fans can help by spending money to watch games, buy merchandise, and even offer to sponsor. We need to support our clubs before it’s too late.”

Ceres-Negros coach Risto Vidakovic echoed those thoughts in an interview with FOX Sports Asia this week.

“I don’t know what the future holds but if they don’t change the format or the way that things are organised then maybe in a few years there will no longer be a professional league,” he said.

“The way that things are done now it’s not sustainable and they have to change a lot of things, especially the way the league is organised, as it’s not sustainable where you depend just on the owners and companies investing with nothing coming back because if these companies can no longer invest then they will leave.”

Two bits of sad news. 1.) @IlocosUnitedFC pulls out of this year’s PFL, bringing down the total number of teams SO FAR to 6. Difficulties in getting sponsors an understandable and very real issue, granting the poor TV coverage from last season. — Ryan Fenix (@RyanFenix) January 18, 2018

So it was with some trepidation that fans approached Ceres’ AFC Champions League playoff against Brisbane Roar. After all, they had only just returned for pre-season and had struggled to overcome Myanmar’s Shan United last week, winning on penalties after the match ended at one-all.

At this stage of the competition last year Brisbane had humbled Global 6-0, so it’s easy to understand why some fans may have feared the worst. Even Vidakovic acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead of them.

“The issue we face is that we are not prepared as our league finished in December and now we are back here playing already in the Champions League but we will try to compete and do the best we can,” he said.

“We know though it will be very tough for us because this is a higher level and Brisbane have many top players, many with experience in Europe and they are much better prepared than us.”

But despite going down a goal midway through the first half, Ceres-Negros rallied, and in fine style, and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in AFC Champions League history, registering a 3-2 win that will go down in folklore at the club. A win that will be talked about for decades.

Ceres were not overawed by Brisbane and took the game to their more fancied opponents, looking to constantly play on the front foot with Stephan Schrock expertly controlling things in midfield, and Spanish striker Bienvenido Maranon adding some polish up front.

While they now face the daunting task of tackling China’s Tianjin Quanjian, just making it to the final playoff is massive achievement.

It’s a win that has provided Filipino football with a massive fillip, pardon the pun. Fans across the archipelago are waking today with a smile on their face, and that’s not something that has happened much of late.

With the national team on track to secure their first ever qualification for the AFC Asian Cup in March when they host Tajikistan, there is suddenly light at the end of the tunnel again for Filipino football.