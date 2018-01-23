Roar coach Aloisi refuses to quit after Ceres Negros loss

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi has refused to walk away following Tuesday night’s surprise 3-2 defeat to Filipino club Ceres-Negros in the AFC Champions League playoff.

The Roar started well, taking the lead through Massimo Maccarone before two goals from Bienvenido Maranon and a Omid Nazari goal saw Ceres race into a 3-1 lead.

Brisbane pulled one back with four minutes to go through Eric Bautheac but Risto Vidakovic’s men managed to hang on for a famous win.

What a day it's turning out to be for ASEAN football❗️ 🇵🇭 @CeresNegrosFC have stunned 🇦🇺 @brisbaneroar to advance into the final round of qualifying for @TheAFCCL 😱😱😱https://t.co/Me0GVeHc4B — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 23, 2018

A poor start to the A-League season for the three-time champions and now defeat to Ceres at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in front of just 1,279 fans has ramped up the pressure on the former Aussie international.

Last year Roar thrashed Global FC 6-0 at the same stage.

Speaking after the game Aloisi said he would not quit.

“I won’t walk away — I don’t give up,” Aloisi said.

“There’ll be changes, that’s for sure, changes within the football club and changes within our playing squad.

“If the people up above want something different and they don’t think that I’m the man to take them forward, then they’ll make that call, but I won’t walk.”

Aloisi said the team needed to take the blame for the result.

“Obviously they underestimated them (Ceres). I know I didn’t,” he said.

“Even when we went 1-0 up the players must have thought they were going to cruise through that game.”

Brisbane’s disastrous night was compounded when the numbers started to peel off the shirts of players and had to be held on using tape.

this is football, Brisbane Roar style, in 2018 while representing Australia in International Competition. How the mighty have fallen! pic.twitter.com/gl0PaLXVWS — Lou Sticca (@Lou_Sticca) January 23, 2018

The club even went so far as to issue a statement to fans about the disappointing result and the embarrassing shirt shenanigans.