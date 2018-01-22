Eastern aware of FLC Thanh Hoa threat in ACL qualifier

Eastern SC goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai is conscious of the fact that they will have to be wary of the threat FLC Thanh Hoa pose in Tuesday’s AFC Champions League qualifier.

Hong Kong’s Eastern and Vietnamese outfit Thanh Hoa get their bid to qualify for the Champions League underway against one another at the Mong Kok Stadium.

A playoff against South Korean giants Suwon Bluewings await the winner of Tuesday’s tie, and Eastern will be hoping it is them that are making a second consecutive appearance in Asia’s premier club competition.

On the other hand, this is Thanh Hoa’s first taste of continental football and they will be hoping to follow in the most recent footsteps of Becamex Binh Duong, who played in the group stage in 2015 and 2016.

While Eastern have home advantage and previous experience of playing at this level, Yapp knows they can ill afford to underestimate Tuesday’s opponents.

“According to the information we have received, the Vietnam league hasn’t started their new season yet, and FLC Thanh Hoa have registered just one foreign player for this game,” said the Hong Kong international, according to the AFC’s official website.

“But Vietnam teams have always given difficulties to Hong Kong teams in the past.

“Last season Kitchee only managed to beat Ha Noi FC in extra-time at this stage of the competition, so we can expect a tough game ahead.

“I have faced the Vietnam national team many times before and the players are usually fast and good technically. So our defence will need to concentrate for the full 90 minutes.”

🇻🇳 Nguyen Trong Hoang: "We are proud of FLC Thanh Hoa and will fight hard!"#ACL2018 https://t.co/vNbzifqOxE — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) January 22, 2018

Eastern will also be looking to bounce back from last Thursday’s embarrassing 8-1 loss to rivals Kitchee.

“This game is an important one for us to earn back the support from the fans after we suffered a big defeat against Kitchee in the Hong Kong Premier League,” added Yapp.

“We are also facing a [Senior Shield] cup final this coming Saturday, so we need a brilliant performance to get back our confidence [and] to prove ourselves to our fans after the disappointing recent results.

“It [playing in the ACL last season] was a good experience for us, though Eastern only achieved one point from the six games last year.

“Honestly, there is still a big gap in level between Hong Kong football and the bigger Asian teams, but it was a good chance for us to experience the highest level of Asian football.”

Photo credit: FLC Thanh Hoa FC