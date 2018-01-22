Ceres Negros coach Vidakovic ready to take on the Roar

Scott McIntyre talks to Ceres Negros coach Risto Vidakovic ahead of their AFC Champions League second preliminary round match with Brisbane Roar on Tuesday.

In the midst of all the turmoil surrounding football in the Philippines there’s a glimmer of hope and genuine excitement in at least one corner of the country as champions Ceres-Negros continue on their Asian Champions League qualification path tomorrow when they play A-League outfit Brisbane in Australia.

Having eased past Myanmar side Shan United on penalties last week they face a far sterner challenge in the form of the Roar, but even with a limited preparation and the odds firmly stacked against them there’s a genuine belief in the squad that they will make things quite difficult for their Australian opposition.

Speaking exclusively with FOX Sports Asia from the northern Australian city, Ceres coach Risto Vidakovic termed this an ‘historic’ moment for football in the Philippines.

“The issue we face is that we are not prepared as our league finished in December and now we are back here playing already in the Champions League but we will try to compete and do the best we can.

“We know though it will be very tough for us because this is a higher level and Brisbane have many top players, many with experience in Europe and they are much better prepared than us.

“Sure though the players are motivated and we know how important this match is not just for our club but for football in the Philippines –it’s an historic match – as everybody in the nation wants to see a club in the group stage of the Champions League.”

Ridakovic did a fantastic job in leading the side from the central city of Bacolod to a second-placed finish at the end of the regular season in the inaugural edition of the Philippines Football League and after having then thrashed Global 4-1 in the final they were crowned the league’s first ever champions and booked this ACL playoff spot as a result.

Since then though things have soured in the nation with two of the eight clubs having announced they won’t return in 2018 meaning the future of Filipino football is very much teetering in the balance, with Vidakovic admitting he holds genuine fears for the future of the professional game in the country.

“I don’t know what the future holds but if they don’t change the format or the way that things are organised then maybe in a few years there will no longer be a professional league.

“The way that things are done now it’s not sustainable and they have to change a lot of things, especially the way the league is organised, as it’s not sustainable where you depend just on the owners and companies investing with nothing coming back because if these companies can no longer invest then they will leave.”

That’s one thing that you can’t accuse Ceres of doing with the owners investing heavily to keep the star players they have – led by the likes of brothers Mike and Manny Ott as well as Martin Steuble – at the club following a wave of success last year that included becoming the first club from the country to reach deep into the latter stages of the AFC Cup.

With the new ASEAN player rule adopted in Thailand and Malaysia that saw cashed-up clubs circling, Vidakovic was delighted they managed to keep the core of the squad intact.

“We had a hard time after the success in the AFC Cup last season when we were the champions of Southeast Asia and many other clubs showed interest in our players but we tried the best to keep as many as we could and increased the salaries to do so.

“The thing about this club though is that players want to stay here because we have a fantastic atmosphere and they think they can make history if they stay here for maybe one more season and there really is a feeling like a family at the club so players aren’t only thinking about money.”

What they do have to think about though is finding a way to topple a Brisbane side with far greater resources and history and off the back of a pre-season barely three weeks long.

That followed a 2017 campaign that began in the first week of January and ended in mid-December and which Vidakovic told FOX Sports Asia was the longest year of his career.

“We didn’t have time to give the players the break they usually would get because of these matches, but we travelled to Australia trying to make it difficult for Brisbane.

“Of course we have good players and players with experience abroad and national players at our club, but the difference is the kind of intensity they are used to in the Philippines will be much more difficult here.

“We have to try and compete for as long as we can and of course keep our goal safe but we can’t only look to play behind the ball so when we have a chance we need to take advantage of playing on a good pitch and go forward which is the style of football that we like to play.”